The European Market For Industrial Fasteners Is Projected To Expand At A CAGR Of More Than 5% During 2022 – 2031

The global demand observed a decline of 2.5% in 2020, and stood at 30,060 KT. Demand for polymer fasteners fell by 3.2% to 2,495 KT, whereas, that for metal fasteners experienced a decline of 2.6% to 27,564 KT.

However, the overall market is set to regain traction and expand at a CAGR of around 5% through 2031.

The research report on the Industrial Fasteners Market also provides an in-detailed analysis of the overall vendor landscape. The report analyzes the key marketing and promotional strategies adopted by the leading companies in the global market.

To back its opinion, the research report covers all the factors and events such as mergers, acquisitions, takeovers, joint ventures, and strategic alliances. It also analyzes the entry barriers and overall intensity of the competition in the Industrial Fasteners Market.

Market Players:

  • American Fastener Technologies Corporation
  • American Bolt & Screw
  • AF Fastener
  • Acument Global Technologies (Fontana Gruppo)
  • Birmingham Fastener
  • Delta Fastener Corp.
  • De Walt
  • Eurofast
  • Elgin Fastener Group
  • Extreme Bolt & Fastener
  • Ford Fasteners, Inc.
  • HILTI
  • Impalabolt
  • ITW
  • Johns Manville
  • KD FASTENERS, INC.
  • LISI Group
  • Midwest Fastener Corp
  • Ningbo Qunli Fastener Manufacture Co., Ltd.
  • Nobel Precision Metal Co., Ltd.
  • Ocean State Stainless, Inc.
  • PCC Fasteners
  • Penn Engineering & Manufacturing
  • Rahul Fasteners & Fittings
  • Raptor Nails & Staples
  • Reliable Polymer Industries
  • SA Bolt Manufacturers
  • Schaaf-GmbH
  • Shanghai Jianxin Hardware Co., Ltd.
  • SUNO GROUP LIMITED,
  • Sure FAS
  • Sternly Black & Decker
  • Tianjin Fine Fasteners Co., Ltd
  • Vöhrs GmbH & Co. KG
  • Wilhelm Bollhoff GmbH & Co. KG

Key Segments Covered in Industrial Fasteners Industry Research

  • By Material
    • Metal Industrial Fasteners
      • Steel Industrial Fasteners
      • Stainless Steel Industrial Fasteners
      • Alloy Steel Industrial Fasteners
      • Copper & its Alloys Industrial Fasteners
      • Aluminium Industrial Fasteners
      • Titanium Industrial Fasteners
      • Nickel & its Alloys Industrial Fasteners
      • Others
    • Polymer Industrial Fasteners
    • Industrial Plastic Fasteners
  • By Type
    • Screws
      • Wood Screws
      • Machine Screws
      • Thread Cutting Machine Screws
      • Sheet Metal Screws
      • Self-drilling
      • Socket Screws
      • Others
    • Nuts
      • Hexagon Nuts
      • Flange Nuts
      • Wing Nuts
      • Kep Nuts
      • Push Nuts
      • Castle Nuts
      • Coupling Nuts
      • Pal Nuts
      • Others
    • Bolts
      • Track Bolts
      • Square Bolts
      • Plow Bolts
      • Round Bolts
      • Lag Bolts
      • Aircraft Bolts
      • J-bolts
      • U Bolts
      • Shoulder Bolts
      • Elevator Bolts
      • HR Bolts
      • HV Bolts
      • Others
    • Washers
      • Lock Washers
      • Structural Washers
      • Others
    • Anchors
    • Dowel Pins
  • By Application
    • Chemical Grade Industrial Fasteners
      • Industrial Fasteners for Heat Exchangers
      • Industrial Fasteners for Exhaust Systems
      • Industrial Fasteners for Tanks and Vessels
      • Industrial Fasteners for Processing Equipment
    • Petrochemical Grade Industrial Fasteners
      • Industrial Fasteners for High Pressure Pumps & Vessels
      • Industrial Fasteners for Pumping Stations
      • Industrial Fasteners for Metering Pumps
      • Others
    • Transportation Grade Industrial Fasteners
      • Industrial Fasteners for Railways
        • Trains
        • Infrastructure
      • Industrial Fasteners for Marine
        • Decks
        • Tanks
        • Ramps
        • Bulkheads
        • Others
      • Industrial Fasteners for Automotive
    • Power Generation & Transmission Grade Industrial Fasteners
      • Renewable
        • Onshore
          • Electrical Equipment
          • Turbines
          • Motors
          • Exhaust Systems
          • Pumping Systems
          • Storage Vessels
        • Offshore
      • Non-renewable
    • Construction Grade Industrial Fasteners
      • Industrial Fasteners for Heavy-duty Machines
      • Industrial Fasteners for Construction Vehicles
    • Mining Grade Industrial Fasteners
      • Industrial Fasteners for Precious Metal Mining
      • Industrial Fasteners for Industrial Metal Mining
    • Agriculture Grade Industrial Fasteners
    • Defense Aerospace Grade Industrial Fasteners
    • Others
  • By Sales Channel
    • Online Sales of Industrial Fasteners
      • Direct to Customer Sales of Industrial Fasteners
      • Third-party Online Sales of Industrial Fasteners
    • Offline Sales of Industrial Fasteners
      • Authorized Distributors of Industrial Fasteners
      • Industrial Fasteners Sold at Garages & Workshops
      • Industrial Fasteners Sold at Specialty Stores

Key Points Covered in Industrial Fasteners Industry Survey:

  • Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2031)
  • Key Drivers and Restraints Shaping Market Growth
  • Segment-wise, Country-wise, and Region-wise Analysis
  • Competition Mapping and Benchmarking
  • Top Industrial Fastener Suppliers
  • Market Share Analysis
  • Assessment by Product Grade / Purity / Formulation Standards
  • Assessment of Import Price, Bulk Price, Contractual Price, Producer / Distributor Price
  • Certifications and Compliance Requirements
  • Leading Export – Import Destinations
  • COVID-19 Impact on Demand for Industrial Fasteners and How to Navigate
  • Recommendation on Key Winning Strategies

