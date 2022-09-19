The Snus Market Is Expected To Reach Nearly US$ 1 Bn During The Forecast Period (2022-2030)

Rockville, US, 2022-Sep-19 — /EPR Network/ —

The detailed research report on the Snus Market focuses on the macro as well as microeconomic factors that are helping its development. The report also concentrates on the regulatory framework that is shaping the future of the global market. Furthermore, the research report also makes note of the existing as well as prevailing pricing structure, emerging areas of applications, and imminent investment opportunities in the global market.

The research report on the Snus Market also provides an in-detailed analysis of the overall vendor landscape. The report analyzes the key marketing and promotional strategies adopted by the leading companies in the global market.

Furthermore, it takes into consideration the existing development, past events, and recent trends to provide a strong and unbiased opinion on the future direction in which these leading companies will be heading into.

To back its opinion, the research report covers all the factors and events such as mergers, acquisitions, takeovers, joint ventures, and strategic alliances. It also analyzes the entry barriers and overall intensity of the competition in the Snus Market.

Snus Market Leaders Focus on Portfolio Expansion

Snus market is consolidated with 4 companies holding more than 70% share in the global market. Competition in snus market is high with companies trying to gain an edge over others through rapid developments. Companies like Swedish Match AB have maintained their hold in the market with acquisitions to optimize their portfolio and increase investments in United States. Other companies like Altria Group, Inc. have also entered the snus market through acquisitions. Investments of snus manufacturers are expected to intensify in North America.

In 2019 , Altria Group, Inc. announced a payment of $372 million in order to acquire 80% share in Burger Söhne Holding AG. This acquisition was aimed to enter snus market and complement the existing oral tobacco portfolio through nicotine pouches among other products.

, announced a payment of in order to acquire share in Burger Söhne Holding AG. This acquisition was aimed to enter snus market and complement the existing oral tobacco portfolio through nicotine pouches among other products. In 2019 , Swedish Match AB got an approval from Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for labeling general snus as a safe alternative for smoking. Swedish Match is the only company working in United States to receive this approval.

, got an approval from Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for labeling general snus as a safe alternative for smoking. Swedish Match is the only company working in United States to receive this approval. In 2018, Swedish Match acquired Gotlands Snus AB. The acquisition was aimed to enhance the snus product portfolio and increase share in the domestic market.

Global Snus Market: Segmentation

Segmentation table of the global snus market has been provided below on the basis of product type, flavor, packaging, sales channel, and region.

By Product Type : Portion Snus Regular White regular Strong Loose Snus Regular Strong and extra strong Others

By Flavor : Standard Flavored Fruit Herbal Mint Other Flavors

By Packaging : Films and Wraps Cans Pouches Others

By Sales Channel : Specialty Stores Online Retail Modern Trade Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle-East and Africa



This taxonomy and the detailed table of content prepared are confidential and intended exclusively for the individual or entity with whom it is being shared. Reading, disseminating, distributing, or copying this to any party other than addressee(s) is unauthorized and prohibited.

