Low Sugar Fruit Snacks Market Value Worth Size Growth Trends Industry Statistics to 2028

The global low sugar fruit snacks market size was valued at USD 1.9 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7% from 2021 to 2028.

The rising demand for essential vitamins and minerals to boost immunity, along with the improved demand for fiber-enriched products, is expected to propel market growth over the forecast period. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has contributed to the strong demand for vegetarian, gluten-free, and meat-free low sugar snacks. An increasing number of consumers are staying at home, which has led to an increased inclination toward weight management and personal health.

In the U.S., fruit bars emerged as the largest product segment in 2020. Consumers are gradually shifting toward healthy snacks at home and the workplace. According to the data published by the NDP Group in January 2021, U.S. consumers are increasingly turning to healthy snacks, nuts, and ready-to-eat snacks including savory snacks with less and natural sugar content.

The growing demand for healthy eating among consumers is anticipated to drive the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, rising health and wellness concerns, combined with busy lives, are expected to fuel these altering dietary preferences and amplify industry growth throughout the projected period.

The market growth is primarily attributed to shifting consumer preference toward convenient and healthy on-the-go snacking options. As a meal replacement, the majority of these customers choose low sugar fruit snacks as they are high in vitamins, potassium, magnesium, and fiber, all of which help to reduce the risk of heart disease, high blood pressure, and obesity.

Rising consumer preference for processed foods that are rich in nutritional content, as compared to other regular processed food, is expected to aid the market growth. The market is expected to rise significantly owing to increased consumer knowledge pertaining to the need for eating healthy foods and their nutritional content.

Low Sugar Fruit Snacks Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global low sugar fruit snacks market on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Low Sugar Fruit Snacks Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Fruit Roll-ups

Fruit Bars

Dried Tropical Fruit

Others

Low Sugar Fruit Snacks Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Hypermarket & Supermarket

Convenience Store

Online Retailers

Others

Low Sugar Fruit Snacks Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Market Share Insights

March 2018: KIND launched fruit bites made with less sugar for healthier alternatives to competing options.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global low sugar fruit snacks market include:

Calbee, Inc.

Tyson Foods, Inc.

Danone S.A.

Welch’s

Kellogg NA Co.

PepsiCo

Chaucer Foods Ltd.

Nestle S.A.

WALLAROO

BEAR

