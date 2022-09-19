Dental Articulators Market expected to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market over the forecast period

Dental Articulators Industry Overview

The global dental articulators market size was valued at USD 126.1 million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% from 2021 to 2028.

The market growth can be attributed to the growing number of dental procedures. The COVID-19 pandemic across the globe led to the shutdown of dental clinics, thereby negatively impacting the market growth. The growing number of oral health disorders is expected to propel the growth of the market. Oral health diseases are one of the major burdens in many countries and affect people’s health, causing discomfort, pain, disfigurement, and even death. According to the World Health Organization, in 2020, oral health disease affects around 3.5 billion people globally. The rising incidence of oral disorders is anticipated to propel the growth of the market.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has been declared a global pandemic by the WH. Various actions have been taken by the private and government authorities globally to control the outbreak such as restrictions on travel and commercial operations and public gathering, temporary closures, decreased procedures of dental offices, and government mandates to operate emergency care only. The COVID-19 has negatively impacted the market for dental articulators.

Research and development activities are anticipated to boost market growth. According to the article published by medicine and pharmacy report, 2020, the study was performed to identify the clinical occlusion analysis versus virtual articular and semi-adjustable articulator occlusion analysis. The study concluded that the semi-adjustable articulator was superior in dynamic and static occlusion analysis compared to a virtual articulator. The study performed by R&D activities and their benefits is expected to increase the use of the articulators, thus boosting the market growth.

Dental Articulators Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global dental articulators market on the basis of product type, material type, end-use, and region:

Dental Articulators Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Adjustable Articulators

Semi-adjustable Articulators

Fully Adjustable Articulators

Dental Articulators Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Aluminum

Brass

Stainless Steel

Dental Articulators End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Others

Dental Articulators Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Market Share Insights

September 2021: Amann Girrbach AG introduced a gold standard articulator for precisely fitting dentures. The product is ergonomic, stable, lightweight, and precise. The product is anticipated to increase the revenue of the company.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global dental articulators market include:

Dentsply Sirona

Zimmer Biomet

So-Young International, Inc.

Amann Girrbach AG

SAM

Prestige Dental Products UK Ltd.

Hager &WerkenGmBH& Co. KG

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

Dent flex

Schuler Dental

