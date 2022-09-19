Reef Aquarium Market Challenges, Key Vendors, Drivers, Growth Opportunities and Forecast 2028

Posted on 2022-09-19 by in Industrial // 0 Comments

Reef Aquarium Industry Overview

The global reef aquarium market size to be valued at USD 11 billion by 2028 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7% during the forecast period.

 

Growing millennials’ interest in colorful ornamental fish for aquariums as a part of a luxury lifestyle is expected to remain a key factor for the market growth. The COVID-19 pandemic affected the market as a result of strict lockdown across various regions and the temporary closure of non-essential businesses. However, with a rise in the number of companion animal owners during the pandemic, the market will have significant growth. Moreover, fish tanks occupy a lot less space, which also has been driving the demand. This trend is creating several growth opportunities for the market in the residential sector.

 

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Reef Aquarium Market

 

The rising popularity of pet adoption across countries drives the penetration and growth prospects for reef aquariums. According to Insurance Information Institute, Inc., it has been estimated that there are over 128 million households in America and more than 85 million of them own a pet, with dogs, cats, and fish being the most popular.

 

Technological advancements in the pet care industry, such as pet cameras and automatic filters, have further augmented the market growth. Modern technology has made it easier than ever to cultivate and maintain a thriving aquarium at home. For instance, monitoring water chemistry in aquariums has been a constant concern for many years, but new in-tank devices can now deliver real-time measurements for everything, from pH levels to water hardness.

 

Browse through Grand View Research’s Homecare & Décor Industry Research Reports

  • Smart Kitchen Appliances Market: The global smart kitchen appliances market size was valued at USD 13.18 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.4% from 2022 to 2030.
  • Hotels, Resorts, And Cruise Lines Market: The global hotels, resorts, and cruise lines market size was valued at USD 524.1 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.4% from 2022 to 2030.

 

Reef Aquarium Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global reef aquarium market on the basis of product, end use, and region:

Reef Aquarium Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

  • Natural
  • Artificial
  • Component

Reef Aquarium End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

  • Household
  • Commercial
  • Zoo & Oceanarium

Reef Aquarium Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Central & South America
  • Middle East & Africa

 

Market Share Insights

  • June 2022: Corci, an Italian company, announced the addition of the Amtra branded cooling fan into its product portfolio. This aims to provide solution cooling solutions in the water due to hot summers.
  • April 2022: Tropical Marine Center, Ltd. announced the invention of the world’s first biobank that contains living corals. This invention aims to leverage private and public aquariums around the world.

 

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the key companies in the global reef aquarium market are:

  • Jebao Co. Ltd.
  • API Fish Care
  • EHEIM GmbH & Co. KG
  • Aqua Design Amano
  • Taikong Corp
  • OASE GmbH
  • Tropical Marine Centre Ltd.
  • Arcadia Aquatic
  • Interpret Ltd.

 

Order a free sample PDF of the Reef Aquarium Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research. 

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution