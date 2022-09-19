Rockville, US, 2022-Sep-19 — /EPR Network/ —

The detailed research report on the Pharmaceutical Packaging Market focuses on the macro as well as microeconomic factors that are helping its development. The report also concentrates on the regulatory framework that is shaping the future of the global market. Furthermore, the research report also makes note of the existing as well as prevailing pricing structure, emerging areas of applications, and imminent investment opportunities in the global market.

The research report on the Pharmaceutical Packaging Market also provides an in-detailed analysis of the overall vendor landscape. The report analyzes the key marketing and promotional strategies adopted by the leading companies in the global market.

Global demand for pharmaceutical packaging to grow at 7.5% CAGR during the forecast period. The pharmaceutical packaging industry analysis shows that the market is set to touch 87 Bn in 2021, growing from 5.1% CAGR between 2016 and 2020.

To back its opinion, the research report covers all the factors and events such as mergers, acquisitions, takeovers, joint ventures, and strategic alliances. It also analyzes the entry barriers and overall intensity of the competition in the Pharmaceutical Packaging Market.

Market Players:

Amcor Plc

Becton Dickinson & Company

AptarGroup Inc.

Drug Plastics Group

Gerresheimer AG

Schott AG

Owens Illinois Inc.

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

Berry Global Inc.

WestRock Company SGD S.A.

International Paper Company

COMAR LLC

CCL Industries Inc.

Vetter Pharma International.

Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The global pharmaceutical packaging market is segmented on the basis of material, product type, application and region.

By Material : Plastics & Polymers Polypropylene (PP) Polyethylene (PE) Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Polystyrene (PS) Others Paper & Paperboard Glass Aluminum Foil Others

By Product Type : Primary Pharmaceutical Packaging Plastic Bottles Caps & Closures Parenteral Containers Blister Packs Prefillable Inhalers Pouches Medication Tubes Others Secondary Pharmaceutical Packaging Prescription Containers Pharmaceutical Packaging Accessories Tertiary Pharmaceutical Packaging

By Application : Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Retail Pharmacy Contract Packaging Institutional Pharmacy Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



