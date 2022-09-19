Global Demand For Soft Magnetic Composites Is Set To Gain Pace And Witness An Uptake At A CAGR Of 7% During The Forecast Period (2020-2030)

Rockville, US, 2022-Sep-19 — /EPR Network/ —

The global soft magnetic composites (SMCs) market has witnessed rapid growth at a CAGR of 6.4% over the past half-decade. However, due to the ongoing outbreak of COVID-19, the electrical industry has put the brakes on production, cascading the effect to the soft magnetic composites market across the globe in Q1 and Q2 of FY2020. Resumption of production to some extent across Europe, Japan, and APEJ has slightly increased the demand for soft magnetic composites.

Market Players:

The global soft magnetic composites market is fairly consolidated in nature. Hitachi Metals Ltd, Voestalpine Stahl GmbH, and Toshiba Corp (Toshiba Materials Co., Ltd.) are among the tier 1 players.

Soft Magnetic Composites Market: Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the soft magnetic composites market with detailed segmentation on the basis of by product, application, and region.

Product

Pure Iron/ Iron Powder

Silicon Ferrite

Supermalloys

Permalloys

Application

Transformers

Motors

Inductors

Generators

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Middle East & Africa

Regional Analysis:

