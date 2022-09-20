Carlax Quality Automotive offers vehicle owners to Sign Up for the online garage!

Instant Savings – Carlax Quality Automotive offers vehicle owners the opportunity to sign up for the online garage on their website. Receive instant savings on quality vehicle maintenance. Read more for details.

Palmdale, CA, 2022-Sep-20 — /EPR Network/ — Carlax Quality Automotive, Palmdale, CA, is a full-service auto shop now offering vehicle owners the opportunity to sign up on their new website for access to an “online garage.” Here customers can receive instant savings on vehicle maintenance and car repairs. PLUS, once car owners are registered, they can enjoy the many other application highlights that will add enjoyment to their vehicle ownership experience, including car care tips, newsletters, and special discount coupons.

As you visit the home page of Carlax Quality Automotive, look for the “Sign Up” window. Once there, click on the “Sign Up” button, and a second page will appear. With just your email address, it’s easy to sign-up with their auto shop and receives coupons for instant savings.

Carlax Quality Automotive offers customers specials on several types of vehicle maintenance and car repair, such as oil changes, radiators, and brakes. You can trust CarLax to help you take care of your car issues, no matter how minor or how serious they may be.

Vehicle owners know that they can trust Carlax Quality Automotive for all their car maintenance and repair needs, offering quality automotive service at affordable prices.

About Carlax Quality Automotive

Carlax Quality Automotive is a full-service auto center that has been providing quality car care in Palmdale for many years. The ASE-certified technicians at Carlax Quality Automotive employ the latest automotive technology and are equipped to handle all major and minor car maintenance and auto repair services on foreign and domestic vehicles. Dedicated to being the most trusted locally owned & operated name in complete automotive service, their auto shop is committed to providing quality auto repair and maintenance services at affordable prices.

