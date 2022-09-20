Multi-Talented New Artist Rick Baster Releases Debut Single ‘001’

Barcelona, Spain, 2022-Sep-20 — /EPR Network/ — Exciting new artist Rick Baster showcases his wide-ranging musical talents on debut single ‘001’.

As a budding artist with a flair for creativity, outside of music Rick Baster engages with his passion for acting, photography and travel. Facing the challenges of Aphantasia as a creative, his mind has never slowed but the chaos is what fuels his eclectic sound.

He employs a combination of his artistic elements as motivation to succeed, and seamlessly traverses between techno and electronic styles, creating a unique signature sound. With ‘001’ set for release on Friday 30th September, the techno track combines fresh electronic production, and sees the emerging artist successfully communicating this wide-ranging musical experience for the first time. The three-minute long instrumental with it’s intricate synthwork and precision-guided beats lends itself to those late-night clubbing moments soon to come. The cover of this single has been created by Rick using the artificial intelligence software: DALL·E 2.

“‘001’ is about taking a chance on the unknown and following your intuition.” – Rick Baster