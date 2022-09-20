Multi-Talented New Artist Rick Baster Releases Debut Single ‘001’

Posted on 2022-09-20 by in Entertainment, Media // 0 Comments

Barcelona, Spain, 2022-Sep-20 — /EPR Network/ — Exciting new artist Rick Baster showcases his wide-ranging musical talents on debut single ‘001’.

As a budding artist with a flair for creativity, outside of music Rick Baster engages with his passion for acting, photography and travel. Facing the challenges of Aphantasia as a creative, his mind has never slowed but the chaos is what fuels his eclectic sound.

He employs a combination of his artistic elements as motivation to succeed, and seamlessly traverses between techno and electronic styles, creating a unique signature sound. With ‘001’ set for release on Friday 30th September, the techno track combines fresh electronic production, and sees the emerging artist successfully communicating this wide-ranging musical experience for the first time. The three-minute long instrumental with it’s intricate synthwork and precision-guided beats lends itself to those late-night clubbing moments soon to come. The cover of this single has been created by Rick using the artificial intelligence software: DALL·E 2.

“‘001’ is about taking a chance on the unknown and following your intuition.” – Rick Baster

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution