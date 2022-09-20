Future Pro USA: A Veteran Agency Guiding Athletes to Win Golf Scholarship in America

Ashbourne, UK, 2022-Sep-20 — /EPR Network/ — The rising expenses of college education prompt many students to apply for the available academic and athletic scholarships in institutions of their choice. The ones who are good at sports and aim to study in a college based in America can leverage a number of opportunities in this area.

There are several universities and private colleges that offer attractive grants to deserving students. Eligible candidates can seamlessly apply for golf scholarships in USA from UK. And Future Pro USA is a highly experienced agency that supports such applicants.

Future Pro USA not only helps students improve their application for grants but also assesses their skills directly and shares the video clippings of their games with the coaches who make the final selections. Besides, the agency ensures that its clients get to apply in more than one college and do not compromise on the choice of their academic program – the idea is to ensure that the student can study as per her / his personal interests and also gets to represent the college at prestigious tournaments.

As a recruitment agency, Future Pro USA keeps updating its clients on all the communication received from NCAA, NAIA, NJCAA and college boards. It helps students to make the most of available opportunities. Its team has an in-depth understanding of what the coaches from different colleges are looking for and what are the budgets of various universities for sports grants.

In addition, Future Pro USA gives detailed feedback to all students to help them improve their skills before they perform in games that are watched in real-time by the coaches in selection committee. The assessment team takes personal interest in each applicant’s game and apprises them on the expectations of coaches.

Future Pro USA has steadily maintained good records of winning athletic scholarships for its clients. In some cases, it helped students to get more than 90% coverage for their education expenses.

As per a review given by Greg Samuels, “Future Pro USA helped me win a golf scholarship in America in the year 2020 when the world was facing pandemic crisis. They maintained good protocols while assessing the students and maximised the opportunities for virtual interactions with the coaches. I recommend them to anyone who is looking for a sports grant in the US.”

About Future Pro USA

Founded by David Bainbridge, Future Pro USA Ltd is an organisation that supports young UK athletes who are determined to achieve athletic and academic success in United States of America. David has graduated from Queens University in Charlotte, North Carolina. Besides studying for his degree, he captained his university team and enjoyed a wonderful 4 year experience.

His own poor experience with some UK agencies – that had promised to get him a US scholarship but did not do so despite an upfront payment – inspired David to start a genuine agency of his own. At Future Pro USA, clients pay only half of deposit at the beginning of any program and 50% balance when the company starts the Visa process. The organisation is helping students secure scholarships in soccer, golf, tennis, swimming and few other international sports.

