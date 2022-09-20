4th Time Consecutively WebMobTech is Exhibiting in Gitex Global Tech Week 2022

Dubai, UAE, 2022-Sep-20 — /EPR Network/ — After tremendous success with its prominent presence in the past 3 years at GITEX Dubai, the web and mobile app development company WebMob Technologies is returning to the largest technology event in the MENA region for the 4th time with a promise of providing the best software solutions to the digital space.

GITEX Global is a platform for tech experts & influentials to gather around and make an exception in the internet world. The event is attended by over 250,000 people from across 140 countries. The event witnesses some of the greatest innovators and showcases new products that do emerge in greater futuristic opportunities.

4,000 exhibitors including hundreds of the most active VCs from more than 30 countries. There are 1,000 prominent speakers, who will deliver over 280 hours of exclusive content live from the Dubai World Trade Center between 10th Oct-14th Oct 2022.

The agenda of our participation in GITEX is to touch every corner. An individual will get information right from cybersecurity to education, health & digital cities, curated & refined according to their business requirements.

WebMobTech has been a part of this event consistently for three years. Consistently for the 4th time, the team of professionals is about to showcase their technical expertise and promote some ready-to-deploy solutions for logistics, entertainment, recruitment, etc. industries.

The proficient analysts present at the booth will impart their integral knowledge on advancements like AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Big Data, RPA, & more. The company tends to offer app development services to startups and enterprise-level businesses with the utmost assurance of a successfully integrated tech stack & user-friendly features.

In a talk with Pramesh Jain, the CEO of WebMob Technologies said, “Our aim is to provide the digital era with some great technological advancements. We are delighted to get an opportunity of interacting with influencers and ideators across the globe at GITEX 2022 for the fourth time. Over the past decade, we are fortunate enough in building software for varied genres & boost respective businesses globally. With a promise of making your ideation the best, we will impart our presence at the GITEX Global.”

The representatives of WebMob Technologies are going to be at the stand H5-1 GITEX 2022, DWTC, through the week. As a company, we are known for our agile development methodologies and innovative tech stack that ensures ease of human life with our software developments. Schedule your meeting with us and get a free quote for your idea. Book your slot on (link) or request us or send us an email at: sales@webmobtech.com

Also, avail your free #GITEXtechweekpasses of AED 600.

Book Your Free Pass: https://bit.ly/3Rv6s0I

GITEX Dubai 2022 Dates: 10-14 October 2022

GITEX Dubai 2022 Venue: Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC, Dubai)

Contact Number: +1-408-520-9597

Website: https://webmobtech.com/