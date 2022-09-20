Learn to Become A Software Developer at a .NET Bootcamp

Pinehurst, MA, 2022-Sep-20 — /EPR Network/ — With job openings for software developers set to grow by a projected 20% in the next decade in the U.S., an exciting new course is being lined up to future-proof potential applicants looking to join the industry.

Learners Academy LLC is offering the .NET Full Stack Bootcamp, a comprehensive training program from Saturday, December 10, 2022, until April 9, 2023. Applications are being accepted from October 1.

The .NET Full Stack Bootcamp program provides everything you will need to become a .NET full stack web developer. Through expert-led, hands-on projects, you’ll learn .NET full stack development step-by-step from scratch so you can develop front-end, database, and back-end systems.

With the ability to offer end-to-end development of an application, your skills will set you ahead of other candidates in the software development field, and your services will be invaluable to a wide variety of companies and industries.

The Bootcamp program includes four months of LIVE online training on a weekend schedule. You will learn .NET, C#, ASP.NET MVC, multiple hands-on project completion, job placement guidance and instruction from a highly experienced software developer.

The hands-on projects will encompass building static websites, Microsoft SQL Server Development, .NET Console Application, developing and deploying Windows service, ASP.NET Core Web API, ASP.NET Core MVC Application and multiple public-facing applications to attract future employers.

Job placement guidance will include resume preparation, job search guide, mock interviews with feedback and preparation for hands-on coding experience.

“With our comprehensive approach to training, you’ll enter the job market with hands-on, project-based experience and the skills and confidence needed to succeed,” said a program official.

The .NET Full Stack Bootcamp program was founded by Gazi M Islam, an expert developer with over 15 years of software development experience using .NET technologies.

He received his Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science and Engineering. Islam has experience working in multiple software development roles where he conducted Full Stack application design, development and also led a team of software engineers.

For more information about the program, view their website: https://dotnetfullstackbootcamp.com/upcoming-schedule.