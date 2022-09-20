AXESS NETWORKS IS RECOGNIZED WITH THE AWARD FOR UNIVERSAL CONNECTIVITY

Paris, France, 2022-Sep-20 — /EPR Network/ — During the 25th World Satellite Business Week (WSBW) organized by Euroconsult, the annual winners for Excellence in Satellite Communications were announced where AXESS Networks was awarded in the Universal Connectivity category for its participation in the project with CFE Telecomunicaciones – Internet para Todos (IPT) in Mexico, which seeks to reduce the digital divide through connectivity, with the enabling of more than 7,200 sites so that communities have access to the Internet.

The recognized project was selected by an expert jury that evaluates aspects such as the impact of the business, innovation, management and the economic model, thus recognizing this great satellite project as the most successful in its category. These awards, given annually, are presented within the framework of one of the most important events in the satellite industry, where more than 200 executives from the sector and around 400 companies from the chain are present.

This award recognizes the effort and collaboration between various project participants. For AXESS it represents one of the largest projects with 2,529 satellite links throughout the Mexican territory. 2,475 of these links are Internet sites located on highways, public institutions such as health centers, hospitals, libraries, schools and community spaces, and were implemented in the registry (1,500 sites in 4 weeks). The other 54 links are satellite cellular backhaul sites that allow users to have data and voice on their mobile devices.

AXESS delivered a customized connectivity design tailored to CFE IPT, including integrated solutions at the LAN level such as Wi-Fi and captive portals. An installation report system with digital acts was also integrated, accelerating the validation and delivery processes of the sites. CFE IPT has an administration portal for AXESS links that gives them visibility in real time and facilitates their management.

Mauricio Segovia, CEO of AXESS, who received the award, stated: “We are very pleased with our contribution to making Internet para Todos a successful initiative that provides Internet access to the majority of the Mexican population. Participating in projects that close connectivity gaps and promote inclusion using satellite solutions is a key element of the AXESS Networks mission.”

In addition, Hispasat, a Spanish business group of which AXESS Networks is now a part, won the Regional Space Company Award in recognition of its leadership in the industry and which continues to bet on growth through its Strategic Plan for the satellite business 2021-25, now with AXESS as a relevant player; “We are incredibly honored to receive this award that recognizes the regional satellite business in a year that strengthens our strategic position in Latin America with the acquisition of AXESS Networks. This operation allowed us to become the leading group in corporate solutions throughout the region.” said Miguel Ángel Panduro, CEO of Hispasat.

These industry recognitions for both AXESS and Hispasat continue to reaffirm the validity of the technology and the escalation of the position of both companies in the satellite world’s top.

About AXESS Networks

AXESS Networks, now part of the Spanish group Hispasat, is a world leader in satellite telecommunications solutions. It provides turnkey solutions tailored to the individual requirements of its customers. AXESS Networks was founded in 2019 from two well-established companies in Europe and Latin America. It operates and owns its teleports in Germany, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. AXESS Networks offers an exceptional quality of service to its customers wherever and whenever they need it. In 2021, AXESS was the Independent Teleport of the Year according to the WTA (World Teleport Association). Today, AXESS Networks is proud to have a team of more than 200 collaborators, operating around 9,000 sites in more than 50 countries on four continents.

For more information, contact: Camila Barrera – Marketing Manager – camila.barrera@axessnet.com