C&S Roofing Offers Top Quality Services to Keep Your Property Dry

Marshall, Texas, 2022-Sep-20 — /EPR Network/ — C&S Roofing is quickly becoming the full-service roofing contractor of choice due to their high-quality approach to all your roofing problems.

C&S Roofing LLC was created in 2021 by Ryan Collier and Brad Spisak after they experienced a hard time finding a roofing contractor that matched their high standards of care and commitment.

Within the last year, they have rapidly expanded their services and have transformed into a full-service roofing contractor with integrity. They have experience in handling shingle roofing, metal roofs, TPO roofing and flat roofs.

They also provide roof repairs from the smallest jobs, such as fixing small leaks, holes, and missing shingles, to the largest complete reroof. C&S Roofing also responds to storm damage and emergency repairs 24/7, and tarping if your property is damaged by severe weather.

“We believe in being able to sleep and live in a dry house with no worries about water leaking in,” commented Mr Collier.

They also provide routine maintenance, from caulking exposed nails to inspecting to make sure there are no potential issues for the longevity of a client’s roof. They come out for free to inspect the roof and help create a maintenance plan to ensure your roof stays at its best.

C&S can also offer to install, repair, and replace sidings on residential and commercial properties with expertise that results in a beautiful exterior. They are experienced in all types of sidings, including vinyl siding, wood siding, metal siding, and wood siding. And, due to the significant rainfall each year in the area, they offer quality gutters and downspouts support.

Their roofing teams can also offer professional holiday lighting services for homes and businesses throughout East Texas and Northwest Louisiana. They also provide Christmas light installations for residential, commercial and HOAs entrances.

They provide custom-fit holiday lighting for any sized residential or commercial property and have done small balconies for customers up to 3 blocks for municipalities.

To book an appointment or to review their scope of services:

Phone: (903) 926-7747