Manhattan, New York, 2022-Sep-20 — /EPR Network/ — Grinteq in Top 10+ Software Development companies in NY.

Grinteq has been recently included in the list of Top 10+ software dev companies in New York according to Top Software Companies.

This is the first Grinteq’s rating on this platform that highlights the team’s excellent performance in the industry, outstanding results, and media presence in various channels.

Grinteq has successfully shown what their team is capable of and is aiming at conquering the field. The Top Software Companies checked Grinteq’s tech stack expertise and coverage, attention to detail, task management, and the results of marketing activities. Based on that, they included the company in one of the most recognizable rankings.

Like other companies within the category, Grinteq focuses on establishing clear communication and processes with the client from the beginning of the project to achieve the desired result quickly and painlessly. In their reviews, Grinteq customers express enormous gratitude and respect for everyone who worked on the project, as they believe it has made the workflow simple and smooth. Although they have excellent technical knowledge, their eagerness to assist their clients is also remarkable.

More details regarding their projects, cases and expertise can be found on the Portfolio page.

“We are grateful to be listed on Top Software Companies resource and be included in one of the well-known ratings. Grinteq always aims high, and we are happy to be recognized. Thanks to the Grinteq team, our beloved clients, and Top Software Companies representatives” – Sergei Lakishik, Grinteq CEO.

About Grinteq

Grinteq offers top-notch software development services at the best costs in the sector; based in New York, the company has earned a respectable position globally. The company’s experience in producing attractive designs and working solutions meets and exceeds clients’ requirements. To transcend the boundaries of digital technology both for themselves and their clientele, they use innovative approaches to delivery and a wide range of rare technical skills.

Company details

Contacts:

+1(347)3051085

1412 Broadway Fl 21v

NY, NY 10018

info@grinteq.com

Check out more on grinteq.com