Parkdentalnyc.com reveals 7 Must-Dos To Achieve And Maintain Good Teeth And Gum Health

New York, NY, 2022-Sep-20 — /EPR Network/ — Tooth and gum problems can be very disruptive to your usual routine and might lead to more serious and severe issues if not diagnosed and treated right away. To protect yourself against them, you should learn and practice good oral hygiene habits, such as:

Brush your teeth properly two times a day.

Experts recommend brushing your teeth twice a day for about two minutes each time to effectively clean your teeth, gums, tongue, and mouth. You can do it in the morning, before going to work or school, and at night, before going to bed.

Use fluoride toothpaste for brushing.

When selecting a toothpaste to use, you should not focus on whether or not it can whiten your teeth in two weeks or it has a flavor that you like. What you should be looking at is its fluoride content. Fluoride fights off germs and protects your teeth from tooth decay. Whatever the brand or the capabilities, as long as it contains fluoride, it is the right choice.

Floss your teeth at least once a day.

Food bits and particles can hide in the tiniest gaps between your teeth and are unreachable by your toothbrush. If not removed as soon as possible, they can cause cavities and other dental health problems. By flossing, you can get into those hard-to-reach areas and ensure that your teeth and gums are cleaned properly.

Use mouthwash too.

After brushing and flossing, rinsing your mouth with mouthwash gets rid of any residual food particles and can help protect and strengthen your tooth enamel. It also keeps your mouth feeling fresh and smelling nice. Do this once a day for best results.

Limit your consumption of sugary and acidic foods and drinks.

Foods that are high in sugar and acids can erode your tooth enamel and lead to poor dental health. Because of their negative impact, it is best that you stay away from or at least reduce your intake of these kinds of foods.

Quit smoking.

Cigarettes and tobacco can stain your teeth, cause tartar buildup and tooth decay, and increase your risk of gum disease and oral cancer. For the good of your teeth and gums, it is best that you quit smoking.

Visit your dentist regularly.

You should not wait until you get a toothache or your gums start bleeding before you go to a dentist. To achieve good oral health, you should go to a dentist’s clinic and get your teeth cleaned and examined every six months.

Taking care of your dental health in NYC

For your dental health needs in NYC, you should not have a difficult time finding a dentist from the wide range of dental health services NYC has to offer. From teeth cleaning and tooth extraction to braces and dental implants, NYC is home to several dentists and dental clinics that can deliver outstanding dental health services. NYC has plenty of options for you, so you do not have to go far. Whether you need a fix for your crooked teeth or require dental implants, NYC dentists can give you the high-quality dental health services that you need for healthy teeth and gums.

