The Revival of Philippine Arts: MaArte Fair 2022

Makati City, Philippines, 2022-Sep-20 — /EPR Network/ — MaArte at The Pen breaks the silence after a two-year pandemic pause and makes a comeback to exhibit extraordinary Filipino craftsmanship. The fundraising bazaar, MaArte Fair 2022, was held on August 19 to 21 in The Peninsula Manila, Makati City, sponsored by Ayala Land Premier and BPI.

The MaArte Fair showcased exquisite designs and merchandise from talented Filipina and Filipino artists. Managed by Philippine Art Events, Inc., the Museum Foundation of the Philippines benefited from this event, producing funds and spreading awareness for the National Museum of the Philippines.

Looking Back in Reflection

Before MaArte came to be what it is in the present, its early days go back to HABI’s complementary event, the second ASEAN Traditional Textiles Symposium. This occasion was a four-day international conference assembled in Manila.

The modest beginnings were somehow limited; as MaArte co-organizer Dindin Araneta said, “the original MaArte was focused on jewelry and textile.” But it eventually expounded, going beyond boundaries and exploring more of what the Philippine arts can offer.

When the bazaar found a home in The Peninsula Manila in 2017, it relaunched as MaArte at The Pen. Since then, the spotlight has been shared with anything designed and crafted by Filipinas and Filipinos- from fashion and accessories to furniture.

Flaunting the Present

MaArte at The Pen ensured its comeback was a revival and worth the spotlight. The sophisticated fundraising bazaar was star-studded with everything celebrating Philippine artistry and skill. With 94 participants, MaArte Fair 2022 exhibited a wide array of designs and products.

SLIM at The Lobby

Visitors eyed this exhibition when it showcased garments dating from 1952 to the early 1980s. Cutwork embroidery, raffia trimming, and other native-influenced pieces wowed fashion enthusiasts that joined the event. The display was on show from August 15 to 27 at The Lobby.

Slim at The Lobby was dedicated to Salvacion Lim Higgins, also known as SLim, the National Artist for Design. Her son, Mark Lewis Higgins, was the curator of this exhibition. Mark carries his mother’s legacy, being the director of Slim’s Fashion and Arts School and expressing his artistry through painting.

MaArte Talks

The bazaar exceeded displays and shows as it conducted a three-day string of discussions. MaArte Talks, held in The Peninsula Manila’s Salon de Ning, treated attendees with informative lectures about various topics.

August 19 – A Teapot’s Journey: A Brief History

August 20 – Philippine Design and Craft Today by Nazareno/Lichauco

August 21 – Paris & Manila: A Tale of Two Cities

Much was said about Filipino craftsmanship and how it has changed through time. Different designers and works of art were tackled. Mark Lewis Higgins, who was part of the SLIM at The Lobby, was also one of the speakers in MaArte Talks.

PHxMaArte

MaArte at the Pen was completed by featuring what the future entails. This segment of the event highlighted the upcoming group of Filipino designers. MaArte and the PHx Fashion Group launched collections from debuting designers like Kelvin Morales, NeilFelipp, Jude Macasinag, and BAGASÁO.

More fresh and modern pieces were seen from newly graduated fashion school students from De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde’s fashion design department, SoFa Design Institute, and iAcademy.

With a rising generation of crafters and a growing love for the arts, the Philippines is set to produce even more incredible and beautiful pieces for both Pinoys and foreigners to enjoy and appreciate.