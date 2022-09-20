Consumer Genomics Market Analysis by Manufacturer, Types, Applications and Regions 2022 – 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Sept 20, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Consumer Genomics Industry Overview

The global consumer genomics market size was valued at USD 1.9 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.4% from 2021 to 2028.

The Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) testing market has significantly grown in the past few years due to the growing interest of consumers and healthcare providers in personalized genetic analysis. This is majorly due to the growing concerns pertaining to sedentary lifestyles and poor diet-related illness among the global population.

Customers and physicians are adopting genealogy services to gain knowledge about their ancestors and to locate family members. The consumer gene testing companies are undertaking strategic initiatives to grow awareness among consumers about genealogy testing. This, in turn, has eventually developed genealogy testing, one of the key applications of the consumer genomics field, to capture the wide interest of clinicians and customers. This rise in awareness related to genealogy testing has resulted in the increased adoption of consumer genomics.

A rise in the adoption of consumer genomics for COVID-19 research is anticipated to drive the market. In April 2020, AncestryDNA announced to use its consumer genomics database (with the patient’s consent) to explore potential genetic cues for COVID-19. In July 2020, the study announced that the IVNS1ABP gene region in males is associated with COVID-19 susceptibility. This also explained the harsh effects of the viral disease in males as compared to females.

Expansion of the application areas of DTC genetic tests is a high-impact rendering market driver. Genetic testing involves a wide range of services such as data security, identification of ancestors, race, and the nature of family, which increases its usage in clinical practices. Thus, the adoption of genetic testing is increasing. In addition, robust consumer genetics tests are used in clinical, genealogical, and forensic areas. A large number of companies are offering DTC tests that could be implemented in ongoing research, sports, nutrition, and other fields.

Companies such as 23andMe, bio.logis Genetic Information Management (GIM) GmbH and DNA Testing Centers of Canada deliver carrier screening tests kits in clinical settings. Similarly, My Gene Diet, Smart DNA, and Halo Health International offer tailored diet services and food plans. The trend of DTC personalized genomic testing is continuously rising due to the low cost of different tests ranging from USD 99 to over USD 2000.

Furthermore, it does not require the involvement of a healthcare provider. In addition, direct access to DTC genomic test results will empower users to gain knowledge about themselves and assist them in making proactive decisions, such as behavioral change and lifestyle. Thus, these factors have led to the adoption of DTC personalized genomics. The rapid growth of the genetic testing industry has also resulted in a higher number of customers opting for online genetic testing.

– The global long read sequencing market size was valued at USD 1,324.9 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.74% from 2022 to 2030. RNA Analysis Market – The global RNA analysis market size was valued at USD 10.64 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.59% from 2022 to 2030.

Consumer Genomics Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global consumer genomics market on the basis of application and region:

Consumer Genomics Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Genetic Relatedness

Diagnostics

Lifestyle, Wellness, & Nutrition

Ancestry

Reproductive Health

Personalized Medicine & Pharmacogenetic testing

Sports Nutrition & Health

Others

Consumer Genomics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Market Share Insights

August 2020: Ancestry launched the AncestryHealth program based on Next Generation Sequencing (NGS). The company also offers several other projects such as Family Tree DNA, and National Geographic’s Genographic Project that provide ancestry-based tests related to maternity, paternity, sibling, and grandparent identification.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Consumer Genomics market include

Ancestry

Gene By Gene, Ltd. (FamilyTree DNA)

23andMe, Inc.

Color Genomics, Inc.

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Mapmygenome

Positive Biosciences, Ltd.

Futura Genetics

Helix OpCo LLC

MyHeritage Ltd.

Pathway Genomics

Veritas

Amgen, Inc.

Xcode Life

Diagnomics, Inc.

Toolbox Genomics

SomaLogic, Inc.

Inui Health (formerly Scanadu)

AgeCurve

QuickCheck Health

Biomeb

Metabolomic Discoveries GmbH

Illumina, Inc.

