Which segment accounted for the largest Ophthalmic Perimeters Market share?

San Francisco, California , USA, Sept 20, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Ophthalmic Perimeters Industry Overview

The global ophthalmic perimeters market size to be valued at USD 371.7 million by 2028 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% during the forecast period.

The growing prevalence of ophthalmic conditions such as glaucoma and cataract is expected to drive the overall market growth. Moreover, an increasing number of product launches in the market is also expected to boost the market growth. End-users such as hospitals and ophthalmic clinics including non-profit organizations are expanding their presence in rural areas especially in Asia and Africa region. Such strategic initiatives are expected to expand the reach of modern ophthalmic care and hence are expected to propel market growth.

The Covid-19 pandemic that is caused by SARS-CoV-2 had multiple repercussions of unprecedented levels. The infection ranges from asymptomatic to mild to life-threatening conditions. This virus can affect all the organs in the human body. Ophthalmologists across the globe were reporting many indications of eye infection. This data was further used to help the professionals understand the possible symptoms and the stage of this viral disease when the eye infections probably occur. Various literature searches were conducted for ophthalmic manifestation for Covid-19 during 2020 and early 2021. These kinds of literature include 46 case reports, 8 case series, 11 observational studies, 5 interventional studies, 3 animal models’ studies, and 6 meta-analyses.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Ophthalmic Perimeters market

Conjunctivitis was identified as the most common ophthalmic condition which may develop at any point during Covid-19 infection. The ophthalmologists should ask for relevant patient history, look for specific symptoms, and advise appropriate diagnostic tests and then lessen the infection spread and initiate early treatment to minimize the effect of life and vision-threatening conditions. The occurrence of few ophthalmic conditions along with Covid infection resulted in maintaining the market size throughout the pandemic. The growth rate is also not affected and is supposed to be lucrative over the forecast period.

The expansion of non-profit organizations and the introduction of ambulatory care centers are major factors boosting the demand for ophthalmic perimeters. Growing competition in the ophthalmic care service industry is expected to fuel the demand for technologically advanced perimetry systems during the forecast period. Technological advancements in perimetry systems include high-quality displays, development of image processing and analysis software, and simplification of operations. Moreover, the introduction of advanced perimeters at competitive prices is expected to fuel the rate of replacement of old perimeters.

Manufacturers of the ophthalmic perimeters are conducting perimetry courses to enable users to learn swift usage of the device. These courses also incorporate workshops to provide hands-on experience to the users. Apart from conducting courses for perimetry, manufacturers are also participating in medical trade shows, conferences, and medical exhibitions to showcase products such as ophthalmic perimeters. Such initiatives by the manufacturers are expected to impact customer loyalty and boost the adoption of the advanced device.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Medical Devices Industry Research Reports.

Laboratory Supplies Market – The global laboratory supplies market size was valued at USD 34.7 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% during the forecast period.

– The global laboratory supplies market size was valued at USD 34.7 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% during the forecast period. Phototherapy Equipment Market – The global phototherapy equipment market size was valued at USD 368.8 million in 2021 and is anticipated to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.95% during the forecast period.

Ophthalmic Perimeters Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global ophthalmic perimeters market on the basis of product, application, end-use, and region:

Ophthalmic Perimeters Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Static

Kinetic

Combination

Ophthalmic Perimeters End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Hospital

Ophthalmic Clinic

Others

Ophthalmic Perimeters Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Market Share Insights

May 2022: Takagi Seiko, a manufacturer of eye care devices launched the 2ZL BG Lamp microscope and Flat Base for OM-6. It is considered to be an important element of medical services as it provides an explanation of the conditions besides capturing the image.

July 2020: Topcon Healthcare announced the acquisition of the perimeter business of the Henson, a subsidiary of U.K.-based Elektron Eye Technology (EET). This acquisition is aimed to provide Topcon with opportunities to develop its product portfolio of the company.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Ophthalmic Perimeters market include

Haag-Streit AG

Carl Zeiss AG

Topcon Corporation

Nidek Co., Ltd.

Heidelberg Engineering GmbH

Optopol Technology Sp. z o.o.

Takagi Seiko Co., Ltd.

Kowa Company, Ltd.

Metrovision

Konan Medical USA, Inc.

Centervue S.P.A.

Order a free sample PDF of the Ophthalmic Perimeters Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter