Traditional Wound Management Market to Gain Substantial Growth During the Forecast Period 2022-2028

Traditional Wound Management Industry Overview

The global traditional wound management market size was valued at USD 5.8 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7% from 2021 to 2028.

The growth of the market is owing to the increasing number of accidents, rising number of Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs), and an increase in the incidences of chronic diseases across the globe. ASCs offer a variety of services such as surgical care, diagnostics, and preventive procedures. Surgeries for pain management, urology, orthopedics, Gastro-Intestinal (GI) related surgeries, and restorative, reconstructive, or alternative plastic surgeries are also performed in ambulatory surgery centers.

Earlier, ASCs were only capable of performing GI-related minor surgeries; however, with an increase in the number of minimally invasive surgical procedures, services offered by ambulatory surgical centers expanded and grew exponentially. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) data records of 2014, there were 17.2 million hospital visits. These included invasive, therapeutic surgeries, and ambulatory surgeries. Around 9.94 million (57.8%) of these surgeries occurred in hospital-owned ambulatory surgery settings and the remaining 7.26 million surgeries (42.2%) were conducted in hospitals.

Due to the rising number of ASCs and the cost-effective services provided by these centers, the number of surgeries and treatments is expected to increase. In addition, favorable reimbursement coverages are being provided with regard to services provided by ASCs. The chances of contracting post-surgical, hospital-related infections are also reduced. ASCs also provide specific instructions to patients regarding dressings and post-surgical homecare. Thus, with an increase in the number of ASCs and the number of surgeries being performed, demand for traditional wound management products is expected to increase.

The increasing number of accidents such as road accidents, burns, and trauma events across the globe is anticipated to drive the market. For instance, as per WHO (2018), around 1,000,000 people are severely or moderately burnt in India per year. In addition, as per NCBI, in 2017, countries such as Bulgaria, Finland, the Netherlands, China, Australia, and the U.K. reported a rise in the incidence of burn wounds. Furthermore, as per the American Association for the Surgery of Trauma, in 2017, around 1.2 million people died globally, accounting for deaths of around 3,242 people per day in road accidents every year. Therefore, such instances are anticipated to surge the demand for traditional wound management products, thereby propelling the market growth.

Gauze, tape, and bandages are majorly used for the primary dressing and treatment of acute wounds. Cotton-based bandages are generally not used for burn wounds, but in some cases, these are used for superficial and minor burns. Thus, a rising number of accidents is expected to boost the demand for traditional wound management products, which is expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

Traditional Wound Management Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global traditional wound management market on the basis of product, application, end-use, and region:

Traditional Wound Management Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Gauze

Tape

Bandage

Cotton

Traditional Wound Management Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Chronic Wounds

Acute Wounds

Traditional Wound Management End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Hospitals

Clinics

Home Healthcare

Others

Traditional Wound Management Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Traditional Wound Management market include

Braun Melsungen AG

Johnson & Johnson Pvt. Ltd.

Medtronic PLC

Smith & Nephew

PAUL HARTMANN AG

Cardinal Health

Mölnlycke Health Care AB

Derma Sciences Inc.

Medline Industries, Inc.

BSN Medical

