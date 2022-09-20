Translucent Concrete Market Current Opportunities, Business Trends, and Growth Forecast by 2028

Translucent Concrete Industry Overview

The global translucent concrete market size was valued at USD 1.7 million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 47.6% from 2021 to 2028.

Rapidly rising adoption of energy-saving and eco-friendly building materials, especially in the developed economies, is expected to bolster the market growth over the forecast period. The translucent concrete block enables the construction of solid, insulating walls that allows the passage of natural daylighting, along with all other conventional benefits of the concrete wall. Thus, it facilitates the reduction of inefficient windows and electric lighting costs, along with less energy use and lesser energy-related emissions.

Translucent concrete is an emerging material, which is expected to support the growing trend of energy-efficient building in North America, especially in the U.S. Thus, several state-of-the-art building structures are incorporating translucent concrete, which, in turn, is expected to bolster the market growth in the U.S.

Increasing research and development in the concrete material to improve the overall quality, illumination, and economic value of construction is expected to have a positive impact on the overall construction industry. Increasing application of translucent concrete in wall cladding, roofing, flooring, and others as a light-emitting source is offering growth prospects to the market.

There are different types of translucent concrete products available in the market in precast form with different dimensions that allow the construction of several meters high wall cladding and roofing with light-emitting properties. In addition, the product can be used as partition walls, panels, doors, and others in a number of buildings and architectural monuments as a façade material.

However, there are a few limitations to the usage of the material in large projects. Optical fibers are apparently expensive raw materials; thus the production cost of light-emitting concrete is high when compared to traditional concrete. In addition, a high level of expertise is required for the infusion of optical fibers into the concrete material, which is likely to restrain the growth of the market.

Translucent Concrete Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global translucent concrete market on the basis of raw material, application, end use, and region:

Translucent Concrete Raw Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Thousand, 2017 – 2028)

Concrete

Fibers

Translucent Concrete Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Thousand, 2017 – 2028)

Wall Cladding

Roofing

Flooring

Others

Translucent Concrete End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Thousand, 2017 – 2028)

Residential

Non-residential

Translucent Concrete Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Thousand, 2017 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global translucent concrete market include:

LUCEM GmbH

CRE Panel GmbH

LCT GesmbH

Fapinex LLC

Josef Loacker GmbH

Luccon Lichtbeton GmbH

Gravelli

LiTraCon Bt

Pan-United Corporation Ltd.

Beton Broz (DITON S.R.O)

Glass Block Technology Limited

Florack Bauunternehmung GmbH

