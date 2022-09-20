Electrical Steel Market Growth Prospect Mapping, Regulatory Framework and PESTEL Analysis

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Sep 20, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Electrical Steel Industry Overview

The global electrical steel market size was evaluated at USD 23.4 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% from 2021 to 2028. Increasing electricity generation worldwide is one of the key driving factors for market growth. As the name implies, electrical steel possesses enhanced electrical properties such as high permeability, high electrical resistivity, low hysteresis loss, and low magnetostriction. These properties make it highly desirable for applications related to electricity consumption, distribution, and generation.

Electrical steel finds application in generators, electric motors, relay, solenoid, and other electromagnetic devices, which are further used in power distribution systems and other related applications. The U.S. is the second-largest electricity generator in the world. In 2020, the country generated around 4,000 TWh of electricity from its utility-scale generators and reported an increase of 16.7% from 2019 in power generation by renewables.

The growth in the electric vehicles (EVs) industry is another growth driver for the market. Electrical steel contains specific magnetic properties, which makes it of vital use in rotors and stators in the motor of an EV. The product helps enhance motor efficiency by minimizing core energy losses and accelerating the vehicle’s range.

Despite the pandemic, which majorly affected the global economic growth, the plug-in vehicle sales were around 3.24 million in 2020, over 43% higher than in 2019. With an increase of 137% in EV sales from 2019 to 2020, Europe surpassed China and became the largest EV market in 2020. Rising EV production propels the use of electric motors, thus, boosting electrical steel consumption.

The rising demand for electrical steel has compelled manufacturers to expand their production. For instance, in May 2021, JSW Steel and JFE Steel Corporation signed an MoU to begin a feasibility study for establishing a joint venture company in India for manufacturing and sales of electrical steel sheets in the country.

Electrical Steel Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global electrical steel market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Electrical Steel Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons, Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Grain oriented electrical steel

Non-grain oriented electrical steel

Electrical Steel Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons, Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Transformer

Motor

Inductor

Other

Electrical Steel Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Electrical Steel market include

ArcelorMittal

Cleveland-Cliffs Corporation

JFE Steel Corporation

Nippon Steel Corporation

POSCO

Tata Steel

Thyssenkrupp AG

