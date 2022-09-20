Food Service Disposable Market Vendor Landscape, Competitive Environment and Strategic Initiative

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Sep 20, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Food Service Disposable Industry Overview

The global food service disposable market size was valued at USD 53.9 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% from 2021 to 2028. The global market is anticipated to be driven by the growing penetration of online food delivery services. Moreover, the increasing popularity of Quick-Service Restaurants (QSRs), especially in the developing regions, such as Asia Pacific, owing to busy lifestyles and hectic work schedules is expected to favor the market growth over the forecast period. The high demand for online food delivery services amid the COVID-19 pandemic is also expected to boost the market growth. The surge in demand is aided by the lockdowns imposed across major cities that restrict hotels, restaurants, and cafes from providing dine-in services.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restraints, and growth of the Global Food Service Disposable market

The U.S. emerged as the largest country for food service disposables in 2020 due to the extensive penetration of QSRs, which are the main consumers of food service disposables. Although the market witnessed a decline in growth in 2020 owing to the pandemic, imposed restrictions to curb the disease spread resulted in exponential growth of online food delivery services, which benefitted the food service disposables market. Disposable food packaging products, such as plates, cups, bowls, and containers, are highly economical as compared to their alternatives, such as non-disposable containers.

Moreover, these products provide convenience to customers and delivery personnel in the overall delivery process. The growth of online food delivery services is aided by platforms, such as Uber Eats, Glovo, Grubhub, Delivery Club, Postmates, Just Eat, and Deliveroo. According to a survey by Uber Eats, in 2019, the share of restaurants on its platform that reported an overall increase in sales after joining was 69% in London, 74% in Paris, and 67% in Warsaw. Thus, growing online food delivery service is expected to lead to a rise in product usage, thereby supporting the market growth.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Advanced Interior Materials Industry Research Reports.

Americas Pipe Insulation Market – The Americas pipe insulation market size was estimated at USD 2.48 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% from 2022 to 2030.

High Temperature Insulation Market – The global high temperature insulation market size was valued at USD 6.34 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% from 2022 to 2030.

Food Service Disposable Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global food service disposable market on the basis of packaging type, material, application, and region:

Food Service Disposable Packaging Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Rigid

Flexible

Wraps & Films

Others

Food Service Disposable Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Plastic

Paper & Paperboard

Bagasse

Polylactic Acid

Others

Food Service Disposable Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Food Service

Full Service

Quick Service

Others

Online Delivery

Institutional

Food Service Disposable Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America (CSA)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Food Service Disposable market include

Huhtamaki Food Service

Graphic Packaging International LLC

Sonoco Products Company

Sabert Corp.

Genpak LLC

Pactiv LLC

Contital Srl

Go Pak Group

R+R Packaging Ltd.

Interplast Group

Order a free sample PDF of the Food Service Disposable Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.