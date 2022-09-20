Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabric Market Size, Application, Regional Estimates and Regional Trends

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Sep 20, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabric Industry Overview

The global polypropylene nonwoven fabric market size was estimated at USD 29.59 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% from 2021 to 2028. High product demand in the manufacturing of sanitary products for babies, women, and adults is likely to drive industry growth. The global COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 had a significant impact on the market and the trend is expected to continue over the coming years. The product is witnessing an exponential demand due to an increase in the manufacturing of face masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE), which can be attributed to strict mandates by governments for wearing face masks in public places.

The COVID-19 pandemic has moderately impacted the global operations as major economies faced lockdowns and suspension of industrial activities; however, the demand for nonwoven products in the medical and healthcare field has supported the market for nonwoven textiles in 2020.

The market in the U.S. is expected to exhibit growth owing to the rising concerns about sanitation and safety among the female population in the country. The changing trends in the U.S. sanitary industry to replace disposable protection products is likely to compel nonwoven fiber manufacturers to shift their focus towards manufacturing durable products.

Growing population and increasing awareness have led to a rise in the demand for both durable and disposable hygiene and medical products across the globe. In addition, increasing penetration of PP non-woven fabrics in the automotive industry in the manufacturing of automotive floor carpets, interior door panels, and others is expected to drive market growth.

Geotextiles manufactured using PP nonwoven fabrics offer several performance advantages, such as better longevity and cost savings over traditional building materials, such as layers of soil, rock aggregates, and concrete. In addition to this, geotextiles are easier to install and cost-effective as compared to traditional materials, which is likely to fuel the market growth.

Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabric Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global polypropylene (PP) nonwoven fabric market on the basis of product, application, and region:

PP Nonwoven Fabric Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Spunbonded

Staples

Meltblown

Composites

PP Nonwoven Fabric Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Hygiene

Industrial

Medical

Geotextiles

Furnishings

Carpet

Agriculture

Automotive

Others

PP Nonwoven Fabric Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America (CSA)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabric market include

Kimberly-Clark Corp.

Berry Global Group, Inc.

Lydall, Inc.

First Quality Nonwovens, Inc.

Pegas Nonwovens a.s

Schouw & Co.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

FITESA

Toray Industries, Inc.

Freudenberg Group

Ahlstrom-MunksjoOyj

Johns Manville Corp.

Suominen Corp.

Asahi Kasei Corp.

