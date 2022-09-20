North America Unit Dose Manufacturing Market Trends and Future Prospects Details 2028

North America Unit Dose Manufacturing Industry Overview

The North America unit dose manufacturing market size was estimated at USD 6.2 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.9% from 2021 to 2028.

The market is majorly driven by various advantages associated with unit doses such as reduction in medication errors. They also play a vital role in improving drug control and drug use monitoring. Moreover, unit doses lead to the minimization of credits for drugs coupled with greater control by a pharmacist over work patterns and schedules.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant influence on the healthcare market, particularly the pharmaceutical industry, with significant implications on the short and long-term prospects, requiring effective planning to limit socioeconomic burden. Demand shifts, regulatory adjustments, R&D process changes, and the trend of using telecommunication and telemedicine are all short-term impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Long-term impacts of the pandemic on the pharmaceutical sector include approval delays for non-covid related pharmaceutical products as all countries are under pressure and their priority is covid-19, moving toward self-sufficiency in the pharmaceutical product supply chain, and changing trend of healthcare market product consumption, technological advancement for logistics and supply chain, as well as ethical dilemmas.

Unit dose-packed oral solid medications would not be subject to FDA action for noncompliance with expiration date regulations as long as specified criteria are met. The recommendation was developed in response to the growing tendency of repackaging solid oral medications for hospitals and long-term care facilities into unit-dose containers. As the use of unit dose repackaging has grown, concerns have arisen about stability studies and appropriate expiration dates for these repackaged pharmaceuticals. For unit-dose repackaged products assigned and labeled with an expiration date not exceeding the shorter of 6 months from the date of repackaging or 25% of the time between the repackaging date and the original expiration date, the FDA does not intend to take action regarding nonconformance with expiration dating determined by stability studies.

Compliance with USP General Chapter <800> is currently a top priority for many institutions. This means that pharmacies, caregivers, and patients across the country are modifying their medication procurement methods to ensure that they can meet their supply needs while also protecting pharmacy workers, caregivers, and patients. The USP General Chapter <800> outlines the criteria for workers handling hazardous pharmaceuticals, as well as facility and engineering controls, deactivation, decontamination, and cleaning procedures, spill control, and recordkeeping.

A manufactured unit dose from a reputed company offers various benefits such as prepackaged unit doses provided to staff by a reputed manufacturer with a track record of quality and compliance. This frees up resources that can be committed to patient care, giving them more time. In addition, unit doses are frequently available via partner group purchasing organizations and distributors in a matter of days. Therefore, time-saving, specialized expertise and cost-efficiency associated with unit doses are anticipated to boost market growth over the forecast period.

Market Share Insights

August 2020: Unither Pharmaceuticals acquired Nanjing Ruinian Best Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. This acquisition was expected to expand its operations in China and provide them with expertise in drug development and single-dose sterile preservative-free pharmaceuticals.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the North America unit dose manufacturing market include:

Catalent

Thermo Fisher Pantheon

Unither Pharmaceuticals

Mikart

TapeMark

Renaissance Lakewood LLC

Medical Packaging Inc.

CordenPharma

American Health Packaging

