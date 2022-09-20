Personalized Medicine Market Share to witness steady rise in coming decade | Roche Holding AG, Astra Zeneca PLC, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.

New York, USA, 2022-Sep-20 — /EPR Network/ — Global Personalized Medicine Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Personalized Medicine Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Personalized medicine is a branch of medicine that is tailored to the individual patient. It takes into account the person’s unique genetic makeup, lifestyle, and environment. This approach to medicine is also sometimes referred to as precision medicine.

Key Trends:

There are several key trends in personalized medicine technology. First, there is a trend toward using more sophisticated techniques to identify patients who are likely to respond to a particular treatment. This includes using genetic information to identify patients who are likely to respond to a certain drug. Second, there is a trend toward using more personalized treatments. This includes using drugs that are targeted to a patient’s specific genetic makeup. Third, there is a trend toward using more personalized follow-up care. This includes using genetic information to identify patients who are at risk for certain side effects and then providing them with more personalized care.

Key Drivers:

The key drivers of personalized medicine are the increasing demand for personalized healthcare, the availability of new technologies, and the increasing number of collaborations between pharmaceutical companies and academic research institutes. The demand for personalized healthcare is driven by the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, the aging population, and the need for more personalized and targeted treatments. The availability of new technologies, such as next-generation sequencing, is enabling the development of more personalized medicines.

Market Segments:

The global Personalized Medicine Market is segmented based on segmented into Product Type, Application, Distribution Channel and region. By product type, the market is categorized into therapeutics, diagnostics, nutrition and wellness. On the basis of application, it is divided into oncology, neurology, blood transfusion safety and others. Depending on distribution channel, it is categorized into hospital pharmacy, drug store, retail pharmacy, and online pharmacy. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Key Companies:

The Personalized Medicine Market includes players such as Roche Holding AG, Astra Zeneca PLC, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc., Qiagen Inc., Becton Dickinson & Co., Merck & Co. Inc., Pfizer Inc., American Association for Cancer Research, Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics, Inc.

