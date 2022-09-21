Khamma Ghani is the Best Multi-Cuisine Rooftop Restaurant in Udaipur

UDAIPUR, India, 2022-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ — Located in Udaipur, a Garden City of Rajasthan, Khamma Ghani Restaurant has carved a name for itself as one of the best multi-cuisine restaurants. The restaurant had positioned itself as one of the best restaurants in Udaipur for dine-outs. Also, the restaurant provides a modern ambiance and a comfortable space to enjoy great food with friends and family. It is located among the lakes of Udaipur and offers a view of the city palace.

Khamma Ghani Restaurant in Udaipur offers guests a variety of delicious veg/non-veg foods. They have a team of highly experienced chefs who prepare these dishes with utmost care to add flavor to the food and make it healthy. North Indian food prepared with love and dedication is available at this restaurant in Udaipur. They prepare all the dishes and sweets according to the guests’ preferences. The restaurant believes in offering its guests the best when it comes to taste and hygiene. The menu is full of options that will make guests visit this restaurant again and again. With every meal it serves, it strives for perfection in both quality and presentation.

Tourists visiting the city can pamper their taste buds with the exquisite cuisines served by this multi-cuisine outlet. Its interiors have that 5 Star ambiance that makes this restaurant one of the best fine dining destinations in the city. Contact Now!

Phone No. – 7340666622, 9829699923

Address – No 53, Near Hotel Natural Lake View, Rang Sagar, Ambamata, Udaipur, (Rajasthan) INDIA 313001

Email Id – khammaghanirestro@gmail.com