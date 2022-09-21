Let Jane’s Next Door Sort Your Catering Needs for You

Halifax, Nova Scotia, 2022-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ — Jane’s Next Door is the best service for buffet catering in Halifax for all your events, parties, and conferences. Check out the best buffet menus on the block and choose one appropriate for you. You can also customize the buffet menu according to your liking!

Jane’s Next Door is one of the most stellar services available in Nova Scotia for buffet and catering services. Check out the delectable breakfast catering menu for early morning conferences and training sessions. Or host the perfect midday event with a carefully curated menu by the best service for lunch catering in Halifax. Choose a variety of cuisines, including Italian, Maritime, Chinese, Salads, Continental, Indian, etc.

The spokesperson from Jane’s Next Door commented on the company’s efforts to provide healthy food at a recent conference saying, “Our menus are not fixed. If you have an upcoming event with a theme, we’re happy to whip up something that goes with your motto! Our chefs are creative and can make food come to life. Additionally, they follow all required health protocols without comprising quality!”

Jane’s Next Door is the best service in Halifax for dinner, lunch, and breakfast catering. Hiring their expert team can get you delicious and piping hot food at reasonable prices. So whether a green energy conference or a Halloween party, Jane’s Next Door can get your guests a meal they’ll never forget! Check out the available options on their website today.

About Us

We are a catering company whose focus is adding a fine dining touch to home cooked food. We offer both drop off and full-service catering complete with service staff for your event. We have variety of selections, whether it’s for an office lunch, a wedding reception, or any other special event. Have something else in mind? We can design and curate a custom menu to fit your tastes and preferences.

Contact Details

Jane’s Next Door

2053 Gottingen Street,

Halifax, Nova Scotia, B3K 3B2

info@janesonthecommon.com

+1 (902) 431-5697

https://www.janesnextdoor.ca/