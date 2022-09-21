Columbus Day Edition – Men’s Underwear Sale at Mensuas

USA, 2022-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ — Mensuas just unveiled its Columbus Day Sale for all consumers, adding to the cheers of the holiday season celebration. All shoppers and aficionados of the underwear trend are entitled to a huge discount of up to 80% off sitewide thanks to the well-known men’s underwear and swimwear store. The sale signifies the start of the holiday season and Mensuas wants to be a part of the celebrations with its shoppers.

Columbus Day, which is observed on October 10th, commemorates Christopher Columbus’ arrival in the New World on October 12, 1492. Since then, the holiday is annually observed in the United States with utmost fervor. Mensuas gives an unmissable discount on everything offered on the website to further the festivities. The shop offers a selection of products to suit a wide range of needs, tastes, personalities, occasions, and more.

Men’s underwear, men’s swimwear, shirts, pants, jeans, shorts, socks, clearance, and more are among the categories on the website. Tank tops, t-shirts, lounge pants, gym shorts, running shorts, shapewear, ball lifters, enhancing pouches, enhancing underwear types, and much more are available for purchase. Buyers can choose from men’s briefs, boxer briefs, bikinis, jockstraps, pouch enhancing thongs, jockstraps, g-strings, and thongs, to name a few underwear types. These fashions differ in terms of coverage, available pouches, fabric types, cuts, and designs.

At Mensuas, the shoppers can find a multitude of mens underwear brands offering their respective collections. In fact, they can find niche options in their underneath fashion as well. Some of the most popular brands available at the online store include Good Devil, Daddy Underwear, Secret Male, Modus Vivendi, Agacio, Cover Male, Kyle, Daniel Alexander, Pistol Pete, and so many others. Thus, selecting from the enormous collection will not be easy for the shoppers.

The products already on sale at the site would be eligible for extra discounts for wearers. The more they bought, the more they could save. “Our main aim by delivering such great discounts is to improve the consumer interaction and it serves as an awareness among guys who take their beneath fashion casually,” a spokesperson from Mensuas said. This is just the starting of the holiday season and Mensuas is making it huge. With other holidays in the pipeline, the customers can be excited.

About Mensuas

One of the top online retailers of men’s underwear, Mensuas focuses on providing branded, authentic, high-quality products that can appeal to a variety of shoppers while upholding client privacy policies. Buyers of Mensuas benefit from ongoing weekly deals and promotions.

###