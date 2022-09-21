Sunny Shah, Vice-President, Cognixia gets recognized as Digital Talent Transformation Evangelist by L&D World Summit & Awards 2022

Vadodara, India, 2022-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ — The 2nd L&D World Summit and Awards 2022 took place on 15 September 2022 at The Chancery Pavilion, Bengaluru. The event was India’s largest gathering to discover best practices to proactively engage stakeholders in building a competent workforce.

As part of the event, organizations and individuals were recognized for their tireless efforts in elevating the learning and development function’s role from being strategic partners to being value creators, in line with the evolving stakeholder and customer expectations.

During this event, Mr. Sunny Shah, Vice-President, Cognixia was recognized as a “Digital Talent Transformation Evangelist”. The award recognizes Sunny’s relentless efforts, along with his incredible team, in generating value for all Cognixia customers, partnering with them in their journeys towards achieving their digital transformation goals.

“This award is a reflection of all the hard work we have put in as team in our pursuit to create a world class Digital Talent Transformation Company. I feel immensely honored to receive this award and I thank the Collabera and Cognixia family for making this possible. I couldn’t have done it without the support of my team, my family, and my friends.”

Sunny Shah Vice-President, Cognixia While leading Cognixia from the front, Sunny strongly believes that rewiring the digital DNA of individuals and organizations is indispensable to staying relevant in the rapidly evolving world today. Under his able leadership, the Cognixia team has transformed over 175,000 lives in more than 55 countries of the world through its talent transformation solutions. Fueled by an unparalleled entrepreneurial mindset and an undying zeal to not just make the most of every opportunity coming his way, but also create more opportunities for himself as well as his teams, Sunny aims to take Cognixia to new heights and help organizations around the globe achieve their digital transformation milestones. Cognixia is one of the world’s most awarded Digital Talent Transformation Solutions companies offering learning and development solutions ranging from live online instructor-led programs to fully customizable sessions. Besides, Cognixia is a Microsoft Silver Partner and is also an accredited training organization for Axelos®. With teams already in place in 5 continents, Cognixia is set to support IT Companies in upskilling their employees and building a future-ready workforce across the globe.

The L&D World Summit & Awards are organized by Transformance Business Media to bring together industry professionals in the field of learning & development while helping everyone gain insights on how organizational influencers could be engaged in the L&D journey as well as learn more about how specific industries are upskilling and reskilling workforce to boost performance & productivity.

We wish Mr. Sunny Shah and the entire Cognixia team all the very best for the future. To know more about Cognixia and their outstanding work, visit www.cognixia.com.