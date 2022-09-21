T-cell Therapy Market Segmentation, Analysis by Types and Regions to 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Sept 21, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

T-cell Therapy Industry Overview

The global T-cell therapy market size was valued at USD 4.6 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.2% from 2021 to 2028.

With the approval of Yescarta, Kymriah, and Tecartus, several companies have shifted their business models from the development of protein and small molecule-based treatments to adoptive therapies. This has driven strategic investments by the public as well as private agencies in this space, thereby driving the market for T-cell therapy.

The increasing approvals coupled with expanding manufacturing capabilities are anticipated to intensify the market competition in T-cell therapy companies in the coming years. For instance, in December 2020, the European Medicine Agency issued a marketing authorization to Kite Pharma’s Tecartus – the only CAR-T therapeutic product for mantle cell lymphoma.

Furthermore, the global COVID-19 pandemic has triggered the investment flow in deciphering the application of T-cell therapies in viral infection research. A study published in December 2020 demonstrated the potential of this therapy to treat high-risk COVID-19 patients. Similarly, in September 2020, the U.S. FDA has cleared the IND application for ALVR109 to treat COVID-19 patients. This is likely to increase the adoption of T-cell therapeutics for viral infections.

Currently, the cancer immunotherapy arena widely employs T-cell based mechanism, due to a higher success rate. As of June 2020, more than 350 CAR-T clinical trials have been registered in China. This data indicates the growing importance of Chimeric Antigen Receptor therapy in cancer treatment. Also, the majority of operating players are investing in CD19 CAR-T therapies to enhance their market positions in the near future.

The expanding gene therapy marketspace is playing a vital role in the success of CAR-T therapies. With increasing investments in the gene therapy arena, this space is expected to witness constant growth. The companies such as Novartis AG are actively engaged in exploring the potential of CAR-T-based gene therapies for several chronic indications.

T-cell Therapy Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the T-cell therapy market on the basis of modality, therapy type, indications, and regions:

T-cell Therapy Modality Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Research

Commercialized

T-cell Therapy Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

CAR T-cell Therapy

T Cell Receptor (TCR)-based

Tumor-Infiltrating Lymphocytes (TIL)-based

T-cell Therapy Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Hematologic Malignancies

Solid Tumors

Others

T-cell Therapy Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global T-cell Therapy market include

Novartis AG

Merck KGaA

Gilead Sciences Inc.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc

Bluebird Bio Inc.

Sorrento Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics

Pfizer Inc.

Amgen

Celgene Corporation

