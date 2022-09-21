What are the growth opportunities of Per Diem Nurse Staffing market in upcoming period?

San Francisco, California , USA, Sept 21, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Per Diem Nurse Staffing Industry Overview

The global per diem nurse staffing market size was valued at USD 7.6 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% from 2021 to 2028.

High demand for Medical-surgical nurses and increasing utilization of staffing agencies, shortage in demand for primary care physicians, in turn, increasing demand for Family Nurse Practitioners are some of the factors expected to boost the market growth. Per diem nursing staff is preferred to meet requirements comprising immediate needs or to compensate for last-moment shift cancellations, where other nursing staff including travel nurses cannot be employed. Proper nursing care is one of the most important factors that determine patient satisfaction and facilitates the speedy recovery of patients. Thus, maintaining a sufficient nurse-to-bed ratio is very important to ensure that each patient receives required nursing services.

The nurse-to-bed ratio generally means the number of nurses per available hospital bed. Due to long working shifts and high patient volume in hospitals, nurses are sometimes overburdened. Per diem nursing services can help in reducing the work burden of nurses. Per diem nurses are employed in healthcare facilities on a temporary basis. These nurses fill in for regular staff or can be employed during flu seasons or for sick calls. According to the 2020 data of the United Nations Department of economic & social affairs, the global geriatric population is 727 million. The rise in life expectancy is resulting in a higher risk of age-related chronic diseases like cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), diabetes, arthritis, etc.

This, in turn, is resulting in a higher burden on healthcare systems giving a boost to the demand for per diem nurse staffing. Employment & payment of per diem nurses are done on a day-to-day basis via hospital staffing pools or specialized job placement agencies. Nurses are looking for opportunities to gain more work experience for exploring future job prospects. The per diem assignments though are temporary, the nurses get good compensation for working flexible schedules, which are driving more nurses to do these assignments. One of the important factors driving the market growth is the benefits and advantages of becoming a per diem nurse. Apart from their passion to serve others, nurses give high importance to flexible work schedules.

However, the American Hospital Association Annual Survey of Hospitals found that nearly 65% of the nurses already work 12 or 13-hour shifts. Flexibility in the work schedule is a key factor when choosing any profession. Per diem nurses can choose when they are willing to work. This gives them flexibility with locations & shifts and work-life balance. They can choose to work on holidays and thus can get higher pay. Moreover, by working in various healthcare facilities in different wards and with different equipment, they gain a lot of experience. Owing to these factors, many nurses are willing to work under the per diem nursing system, which is fueling the market growth.

Per Diem Nurse Staffing Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global per diem nurse staffing market on the basis of region:

Per Diem Nurse Staffing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

