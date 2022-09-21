Moon Technolabs is Participating in The Biggest Tech Expo @Gitex 2022 in the Global Dev Slam

Dubai, UAE, 2022-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ — Meet Moon Technolabs at the world’s biggest exhibition GITEX Technology week from 10th October to 14th October this time at the Dubai World trade centre.

The world’s largest and most inclusive tech and startup event announce the technological fest to usher in the future.

Moon Technolabs is excited to finally reveal its participation in the GITEX 2022 Global Dev Slam from October 10th to October 13th, 2022. Being an integral part of the top-notch technology expertise with around 1400+ projects successfully delivered and a 750+ global client base, Moon Technolabs is excited to benchmark a new beginning of the business ecosystem in Dubai.

In doing so, they are joining the world’s most renowned tech meet mania, where the strength of 7 tech communities and 100,000+ business connections merge. Moreover, Global Dev Slam is the world’s largest developer and tech skill-building event bringing together the power of 7 tech communities and 100,000+ business connections.

This year, the Gulf Information Technology Exhibition, or GITEX 2022, is happening at the Dubai World Trade Center from 10th to 14th October 2022. Moon Technolabs comes at GITEX 2022 to the table with its recent accomplishments in On Demand Business Solutions.

Mr Jayanti Katariya, CEO of Moon Technolabs, enthusiastically announced that Moon Technolabs would showcase the perfect apparatuses and advance innovation at GITEX 2022, leaping into the Mobile Application World.

With this scalable technology on the rise, Moon Technolabs wants to deliver the following benefits of on-demand apps for businesses:

➡️Flexibility & Dynamic Technology

➡️User Friendly

➡️Cost-effective

➡️Competitive Edge

➡️Flexible & Glitch-free Payment Gateways

On-demand applications’ great success is the outcome of the ease they bring to users’ lives by offering them instant services. Consumers increasingly want an app for everything to save them time and hassle. The driving factor behind on-demand applications being so beneficial, businesses look highly interested in on-demand app development.

Such is the ubiquity of these applications that Moon Technolabs has brought each industry under its fingertips, whether it’s basic food items, cleaning, nourishment, taxi, or family tasks.

To meet the experts and explore the remarkable business possibilities oF Business & Technology Consulting, Project development, and On-Demand Business solutions directly at Dev Slam- GITEX 2022, you can Schedule a Meeting Here.

