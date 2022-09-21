Insulin Pump Market Size, Share and Growth Forecast by Regions 2022-2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Sept 21, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Insulin Pump Industry Overview

The global insulin pump market size to be valued at USD 8.3 Billion By 2028 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7% during the forecast period.

The factors influencing market growth include technological advancements and the rising adoption of insulin pumps over traditional methods. Insulin pumps are very convenient for people who require multiple insulin injections on a daily basis. These devices are less invasive and hence, are largely adopted by the patient pool. The growth of the market is majorly attributed to the increasing geriatric population, growing incidence of diabetes, and the rising prevalence of obesity. Moreover, companies are developing new generation insulin pumps with advanced technology to provide better compliance and integration with IT devices, which is contributing to the growth of the market. Technological developments, including artificial pancreas and home infusion therapy are also anticipated to create significant growth opportunities in the near future. Furthermore, increasing awareness about insulin pumps and their use has also led to market growth in both developed and developing countries.

An increase in the incidence of diabetes due to aging, obesity, and an unhealthy lifestyle is one of the factors contributing to the growth of the market. Obesity is a major factor causing diabetes leading to the increased incidences of diabetes-associated ophthalmic disorders. In 2017, the global incidence of diabetes was reported for around 22.9 million, the prevalence accounted for around 476.0 million, around 1.37 million deaths were reported due to diabetes, and disability-adjusted life-years (DALYs) associated with diabetes were reported to around 1.37 million. According to the WHO, in 2017, over 1.9 billion adults were overweight, of which, around 650 million people were classified as obese. Risk factors, such as obesity and overweight, are leading to an increase in the incidence of type II diabetes. Therefore, risk factors such as smoking, overweight, obesity, and high cholesterol are expected to boost the prevalence of type II diabetes.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Insulin Pump market

Diabetes is a clinical condition where the inability of the pancreas to produce insulin causes decreased glucose levels in the body. The rapidly changing lifestyle such as the consumption of alcohol and smoking are contributing to the rise in the number of diabetes patients, worldwide. Moreover, the growing prevalence of obesity across the globe is another factor contributing to the high prevalence of diabetes. Type 1 diabetes (T1D) requires continuous monitoring of blood glucose coupled with multiple injections of insulin, thereby increasing the scope for the growth of pumps and other insulin delivery devices and glucose monitors.

An insulin pump is a machine that enables insulin to be delivered either manually or automatically. These pumps can be programmed to deliver a specific set of doses and can also deliver a larger set of doses of insulin whenever required, such as before a meal. Patients can connect these devices to their smartphones to calibrate blood glucose readings. People with diabetes face many daily challenges such as knowing what to eat, understanding medical advice, and the impact of food and activity on sugar.

With the increase in awareness regarding diabetes management and care, electronic insulin pumps are being favored by both doctors and consumers. This can be attributed to the fact that new-generation pumps are convenient, safe, and provide accurate results compared to traditional methods. The anytime-anywhere nature of digital technology enables patients to address their health issues by connecting with the healthcare team and sharing data. The aforementioned factors are expected to propel the growth of the market. Furthermore, the increasing number of initiatives being undertaken by governments and nonprofit organizations to increase awareness about diabetes is expected to boost the adoption of insulin pumps used for the treatment.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Medical Devices Industry Research Reports.

Urethral Dilators Market – The global urethral dilators market size was valued at USD 218.71 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% from 2022 to 2030.

– The global urethral dilators market size was valued at USD 218.71 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% from 2022 to 2030. Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation System Market – The global transcranial magnetic stimulation system market size was valued at USD 1.04 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.03% from 2022 to 2030.

Insulin Pump Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global insulin pump market on the basis of type, product, accessories, end-use, and region:

Insulin Pumps Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Patch Pumps

Tethered Pumps

Insulin Pumps Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

MiniMed (630G, 670G, and VEO)

Accu-Chek (Combo, Insight, and Solo)

Tandem (T: slim X2, G4, T: flex Delivery System)

Omnipod

My Life Omnipod

Others

Insulin Pumps Accessories Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Insulin reservoir or cartridges

Insulin set insertion devices

Battery

Insulin Pumps End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Hospitals & clinics

Homecare

Laboratories

Insulin Pumps Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Insulin Pump market include

Medtronic plc

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Tandem Diabetic Care, Inc.

Insulet Corporation

Ypsomed

Cellenovo

Sooil Development

Valeritas, Inc.

JingasuDelfu Co., Ltd.

Order a free sample PDF of the Insulin Pump Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter