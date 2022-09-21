Orthopedic Splints Market Key Players, Research, Capacity, Production and Forecast 2028

Posted on 2022-09-21 by in Industrial // 0 Comments

Orthopedic Splints Industry Overview

The global orthopedic splints market size was valued at USD 1.45 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9% from 2021 to 2028.

 

The rising cases of bone fracture and increasing geriatric population are expected to boost the market growth. Furthermore, a surge in the number of musculoskeletal disorders is also anticipated to boost the market growth. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for orthopedic splints decreased owing to a decline in the number of bone fractures globally. The number of bone fracture cases decreased because of prolonged lockdowns in various countries globally. Market players also experienced a decline in their segment as well as overall revenues.

 

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Orthopedic Splints Market

 

For instance, Zimmer Biomet experienced an 8.5% decline in its S.E.T segment and Essity experienced a 9.9% decline in its medical solutions segment. This resulted in a decline in the 2020’s market size. According to National Center for Biotechnology Information, as of 2020, around 1.5 million individuals suffered from a fracture caused due to bone diseases. Also, the rising geriatric population is expected to lead to more such fractures, hence driving the product demand, which fuels the market growth.

 

Browse through Grand View Research’s Medical Devices Industry Research Reports

  • MRI Contrast Media Agents Market: The global MRI contrast media agents market size was valued at USD 1.9 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% from 2022 to 2030.
  • Phototherapy Equipment Market: The global phototherapy equipment market size was valued at USD 368.8 million in 2021 and is anticipated to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.95% during the forecast period.

 

Market Share Insights

  • July 2021: Essity acquired ABIGO Medical, a Sweden-based medical solutions company. With this, Essity expanded its geographic presence as well as strengthened its product portfolio.
  • November 2020: Stryker acquired Wright Medical, which strengthened its product offerings and position in a high-growth segment of lower extremity & biologics.

 

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the key companies in the global orthopedic splints market include:

  • Essity
  • 3M
  • Otto Bock Healthcare
  • DeRoyal Industries, Inc.
  • Medi GmbH & Co. KG
  • Zimmer Biomet
  • Stryker
  • Orthosys
  • United Medicare
  • Sam Medical

 

Order a free sample PDF of the Orthopedic Splints Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

 

 

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution