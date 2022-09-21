Orthopedic Splints Market Key Players, Research, Capacity, Production and Forecast 2028

Orthopedic Splints Industry Overview

The global orthopedic splints market size was valued at USD 1.45 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9% from 2021 to 2028.

The rising cases of bone fracture and increasing geriatric population are expected to boost the market growth. Furthermore, a surge in the number of musculoskeletal disorders is also anticipated to boost the market growth. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for orthopedic splints decreased owing to a decline in the number of bone fractures globally. The number of bone fracture cases decreased because of prolonged lockdowns in various countries globally. Market players also experienced a decline in their segment as well as overall revenues.

For instance, Zimmer Biomet experienced an 8.5% decline in its S.E.T segment and Essity experienced a 9.9% decline in its medical solutions segment. This resulted in a decline in the 2020’s market size. According to National Center for Biotechnology Information, as of 2020, around 1.5 million individuals suffered from a fracture caused due to bone diseases. Also, the rising geriatric population is expected to lead to more such fractures, hence driving the product demand, which fuels the market growth.

Market Share Insights

July 2021 : Essity acquired ABIGO Medical, a Sweden-based medical solutions company. With this, Essity expanded its geographic presence as well as strengthened its product portfolio.

: Essity acquired ABIGO Medical, a Sweden-based medical solutions company. With this, Essity expanded its geographic presence as well as strengthened its product portfolio. November 2020: Stryker acquired Wright Medical, which strengthened its product offerings and position in a high-growth segment of lower extremity & biologics.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the key companies in the global orthopedic splints market include:

Essity

3M

Otto Bock Healthcare

DeRoyal Industries, Inc.

Medi GmbH & Co. KG

Zimmer Biomet

Stryker

Orthosys

United Medicare

Sam Medical

