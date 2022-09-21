Global Managed DNS Software Market Growth Outlook, Key Vendors, Future Scenario Forecast to 2030

Lakewood, Colorado, 2022-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ —Global Managed DNS Software Market is anticipated to grow 1.5x by the end forecast period with a CAGR of over 18.3% during the forecast period (2022 to 2030).

The education vertical is thriving regarding financial support and the number of institutions in various educational fields. DNS assists customers, such as educational institutes and libraries, enforce compliance policies restricting access to irrelevant and malicious websites. DNS services provide content as well as a safe infrastructure. Some colleges and universities have implemented online classrooms, where DNS server outages could cause class sessions to be disrupted. The growth of the managed DNS services software market in the education vertical is fueled by an increase in online educational institutes and advancements in the educational system.

The effect of covid-19 has affected every segment of society, individuals or businesses. The internet ecosystem has been playing an essential role all over the globe. In the COVID-19 pandemic, the dependency on online businesses has increased significantly. BFSI, government, education, retail, and healthcare industries, among others, are leveraging the internet to provide necessary services to consumers.

Global Managed DNS Software Market Segmentation:

Global Managed DNS Software Market, by DNS Service

  • Anycast Network
  • DDoS Protection
  • GeoDNS
  • Others

Global Managed DNS Software Market, by DNS Server

  • Primary Server
  • Secondary DNS Server

Global Managed DNS Software Market, by Deployment Mode

  • On-premises
  • Cloud

Global Managed DNS Software Market, by End-Use

  • Service Providers
  • Enterprises

Global Managed DNS Software Market, by Industry Verticals

  • BFSI
  • Retail and e-commerce
  • Media and entertainment
  • Healthcare
  • Software and technology
  • Government
  • Education
  • Others

Based on the region, the Global Managed DNS Software printing market has been segmented into five geographical regions: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2022, North America had the largest market share in the global Managed DNS Providers Software market, followed by the Asia Pacific. During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the global Managed DNS Providers Software market.

Global Managed DNS Software Market, by region

  • North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
  • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)
  • Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest         of Europe)
  • Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)
  • The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major market players covered in the Global Managed DNS Software Market:

  • Cloudflare
  • Google Cloud
  • Azure
  • DNSMadeEasy
  • DNSimple
  • CDNetworks
  • Euro DNS
  • RAGE4
  • NuSEC
  • Gransy
  • Total Uptime

(Note: With the latest market scenario and trends, the major player’s list will be updated)

Competitive Landscape:

  • Established companies with a major market share
  • Emerging players who are growing rapidly
  • New Entrants and Prominent Startups
  • Competitive Product Benchmarking
  • Product Development Matrix

Regional Research Reports Key Takeaways:

  • Growth prospects
  • SWOT analysis
  • Key trends
  • Key data points affecting market growth

Objectives of the Study:

The Global Managed DNS Software market report thoroughly analyzes macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of the segmental/regional outlook with the market players’ presence in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs.

Global Managed DNS Software Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

  • Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis
  • Market Size of 10 years
  • Pricing Analysis
  • Supply & Demand Analysis
  • Product Life Cycle Analysis
  • Porter’s Five Forces & Value Chain Analysis
  • Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis
  • PEST Analysis
  • Market and Forecast Factor Analysis
  • Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends
  • Conclusion & Recommendation
  • Regulatory Landscape
  • Patent Analysis
  • Competition Landscape
  • 15+ Company Profiles

Flexible Delivery Model:

  • We have a flexible delivery model, and As per your requirements, you can suggest changes in the scope/table.
  • The customization report offers is free of charge with the purchase of any report license.
  • You can directly share your requirements and changes in the current table of content to: sales@regionalresearchreports.com

