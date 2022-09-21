Global Managed DNS Software Market Growth Outlook, Key Vendors, Future Scenario Forecast to 2030

Lakewood, Colorado, 2022-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ —Global Managed DNS Software Market is anticipated to grow 1.5x by the end forecast period with a CAGR of over 18.3% during the forecast period (2022 to 2030).

The education vertical is thriving regarding financial support and the number of institutions in various educational fields. DNS assists customers, such as educational institutes and libraries, enforce compliance policies restricting access to irrelevant and malicious websites. DNS services provide content as well as a safe infrastructure. Some colleges and universities have implemented online classrooms, where DNS server outages could cause class sessions to be disrupted. The growth of the managed DNS services software market in the education vertical is fueled by an increase in online educational institutes and advancements in the educational system.

The effect of covid-19 has affected every segment of society, individuals or businesses. The internet ecosystem has been playing an essential role all over the globe. In the COVID-19 pandemic, the dependency on online businesses has increased significantly. BFSI, government, education, retail, and healthcare industries, among others, are leveraging the internet to provide necessary services to consumers.

Global Managed DNS Software Market Segmentation:

Global Managed DNS Software Market, by DNS Service

Anycast Network

DDoS Protection

GeoDNS

Others

Global Managed DNS Software Market, by DNS Server

Primary Server

Secondary DNS Server

Global Managed DNS Software Market, by Deployment Mode

On-premises

Cloud

Global Managed DNS Software Market, by End-Use

Service Providers

Enterprises

Global Managed DNS Software Market, by Industry Verticals

BFSI

Retail and e-commerce

Media and entertainment

Healthcare

Software and technology

Government

Education

Others

Based on the region, the Global Managed DNS Software printing market has been segmented into five geographical regions: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2022, North America had the largest market share in the global Managed DNS Providers Software market, followed by the Asia Pacific. During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in the global Managed DNS Providers Software market.

Global Managed DNS Software Market, by region

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major market players covered in the Global Managed DNS Software Market:

Cloudflare

Google Cloud

Azure

DNSMadeEasy

DNSimple

CDNetworks

Euro DNS

RAGE4

NuSEC

Gransy

Total Uptime

(Note: With the latest market scenario and trends, the major player’s list will be updated)

