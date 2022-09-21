Global Medical Equipment Financing Market 2022 Key Trends, Applications & Future Developments to 2030

Lakewood, Colorado, 2022-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ —The economic growth of equipment finance companies continues to progress and can still face many challenges. Under the current scenario, while banks have higher capital and look for opportunities in the medical equipment sector, most of businesses have become cautious about their capital expenditures. Businesses such as clinics, hospitals, and diagnostic centers are more inclined to spend on the maintenance of their existing equipment rather than approaching a new one. This has resulted in a decrease in the market growth index for medical equipment funding in recent years. Moreover, inflated equipment cost such as high cost of X-ray machines, CT scans, ECG, Cardiology machines, MRI scans, and others., makes the end-users to rethink about their capital expenditures. As a result, the factors mentioned above are likely to have a negative impact on the market over the forecast period.

July 2021, IFC and MIGA (Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency) have launched Trade Finance Guarantee, which will support trade flows of crucial items, like food and medical equipment, in low-income nations to help them to recover from the pandemic’s effects.

Global Medical Equipment Financing Market Segmentation:

Global Medical Equipment Financing Market, by Device Type

  • Diagnostic Equipment
  • Therapeutic Equipment
  • Patient Monitoring Equipment
  • Others

Global Medical Equipment Financing Market, by Application

  • Hospitals & Clinics
  • Laboratories & Diagnostic Centers
  • Others

Based on the region, the Global Medical Equipment Financing printing market has been segmented into five geographical regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2020, Asia Pacific held the largest share in the global Medical Equipment Financing market, followed by North America and Europe.

Global Medical Equipment Financing Market, by region

  • North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
  • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)
  • Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest         of Europe)
  • Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)
  • The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major market players covered in the Global Medical Equipment Financing Market:

  • Hero FinCorp
  • National Funding
  • Blue Bridge Financial, LLC
  • First American Equipment Finance
  • TIAA Bank
  • HDFC Bank
  • SMC Finance.

(Note: The list of the major players will be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)

Competitive Landscape:

  • Established companies
  • Emerging players who are growing rapidly
  • New Entrants and Prominent Startups
  • Competitive Product Benchmarking
  • Product Development Matrix

Regional Research Reports Key Takeaways:

  • Growth prospects
  • SWOT analysis
  • Key trends
  • Key data-points affecting market growth

Objectives of the Study:

The Global Medical Equipment Financing market report provides a thorough analysis of macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of segmental/regional outlook with the market players’ presence in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs.

Global Medical Equipment Financing Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

  • Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis
  • Market Size of 10 years
  • Pricing Analysis
  • Supply & Demand Analysis
  • Product Life Cycle Analysis
  • Porter’s Five Forces & Value Chain Analysis
  • Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis
  • PEST Analysis
  • Market and Forecast Factor Analysis
  • Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends
  • Conclusion & Recommendation
  • Regulatory Landscape
  • Patent Analysis
  • Competition Landscape
  • 15+ Company Profiles

