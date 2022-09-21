Global Medical Equipment Financing Market 2022 Key Trends, Applications & Future Developments to 2030

Lakewood, Colorado, 2022-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ —The economic growth of equipment finance companies continues to progress and can still face many challenges. Under the current scenario, while banks have higher capital and look for opportunities in the medical equipment sector, most of businesses have become cautious about their capital expenditures. Businesses such as clinics, hospitals, and diagnostic centers are more inclined to spend on the maintenance of their existing equipment rather than approaching a new one. This has resulted in a decrease in the market growth index for medical equipment funding in recent years. Moreover, inflated equipment cost such as high cost of X-ray machines, CT scans, ECG, Cardiology machines, MRI scans, and others., makes the end-users to rethink about their capital expenditures. As a result, the factors mentioned above are likely to have a negative impact on the market over the forecast period.

July 2021, IFC and MIGA (Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency) have launched Trade Finance Guarantee, which will support trade flows of crucial items, like food and medical equipment, in low-income nations to help them to recover from the pandemic’s effects.

Global Medical Equipment Financing Market Segmentation:

Global Medical Equipment Financing Market, by Device Type

Diagnostic Equipment

Therapeutic Equipment

Patient Monitoring Equipment

Others

Global Medical Equipment Financing Market, by Application

Hospitals & Clinics

Laboratories & Diagnostic Centers

Others

Based on the region, the Global Medical Equipment Financing printing market has been segmented into five geographical regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2020, Asia Pacific held the largest share in the global Medical Equipment Financing market, followed by North America and Europe.

Global Medical Equipment Financing Market, by region

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major market players covered in the Global Medical Equipment Financing Market:

Hero FinCorp

National Funding

Blue Bridge Financial, LLC

First American Equipment Finance

TIAA Bank

HDFC Bank

SMC Finance.

(Note: The list of the major players will be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)

Global Medical Equipment Financing Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis

Market Size of 10 years

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Product Life Cycle Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces & Value Chain Analysis

Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis

PEST Analysis

Market and Forecast Factor Analysis

Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends

Conclusion & Recommendation

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

