Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market Analysis by Emerging Growth Factors and Revenue Forecast to 2030

Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market anticipated to grow 1.5x by the end forecast period with a CAGR of over 26.5% during the forecast period (2021 to 2027).

Changing in consumer’s, eating habits in their busy schedule, and the advancement in information technology and availability of unemployment have created an opportunity of food delivery in today life and it will grow more in future. The delivery and takeaway of food is one of the top trends, rapid change in online platforms and getting more popularity among people, as they can wish for food within the home and get at their home. Therefore, the increasing demand for home delivery and fast foods have propelled the growth of the delivery and takeaway food market.

The rise in busy lifestyles and hectic schedules of the population, expanding urbanisation, quick access to mobile phones, increasing demand for hygiene fast foods, increasing use of m-Commerce, and expanding internet penetration for ordering food online has boosted various food chain restaurants to incline towards online distribution channels to boost their overall sales.

Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market Segmentation:

Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market, by Type

Takeaway & Dine-in

Delivery

Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market, by End-Use

Office Worker

Students

Home

Others

Based on the region, the Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market has been segmented into five geographical regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2021, Asia Pacific held the largest share in the Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market, followed by North America.

Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market, by region

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major market players covered in the Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market:

Domino’s Pizza

Pizza Hut

Ubereats

McDonalds

Subway

Zomato

Swiggy

(Note: Major players list will be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)

Competitive Landscape:

Regional Research Reports Key Takeaways:

Objectives of the Study:

The Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market report provides a thorough analysis of macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of segmental/regional outlook with the market players’ presence in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs.

Online Food Delivery and Takeaway Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

