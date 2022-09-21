Drainage Bottles Market Size, Segments, Analysis and Forecasts 2028

Drainage Bottles Industry Overview

The global drainage bottles market size was valued at USD 434.6 million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0% from 2021 to 2028.

The increasing number of accidents and rising prevalence of diseases such as uremia and cardiovascular diseases are expected to positively impact market growth during the forecast period. The rapid increase in the number of accidents is expected to boost the demand for drainage bottles globally. The growing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, cancer, and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), increases the probability of developing chronic wounds, which is expected to drive the market for drainage bottles. The prevalence of DVT is increasing, which is a condition that can increase the chances of patients developing venous ulcers.

As per the CDC, around 900,000 people may be affected by DVT in the U.S. each year. Out of these, around 20% to 50% may develop Post-thrombotic Syndrome (PTS) and 5% to 10% may develop venous ulcers. Similarly, the growing prevalence of pressure ulcers, also known as bed sores or pressure sores, is expected to further contribute to market growth. As per the European Pressure Ulcer Advisory Panel, around 10% of hospital patients and 5% of community nursing patients may suffer from pressure ulcers at some point in time. In addition, people aged 65 years and above have a high probability of developing pressure ulcers. Around 72% of people aged 65 years and above suffer from pressure ulcers. Therefore, the growing prevalence of chronic ulcers is expected to propel market growth.

The growing number of accidents, such as road accidents, slips/trips, bruises, burns, and injuries, are expected to drive the market for drainage bottles. As per Population Reference Bureau, around 50 million people are injured due to road accidents every year. These patients require medical assistance in the form of various wound dressings which also involve drainage of the body fluids. Similarly, according to Health and Safety Middle East (HSME), thousands of people get injured due to trips, slips, and falls every year in workplaces. Growing cases of burn injuries are also expected to contribute to market growth. As per CDC, in the U.S. every year, 1.1 million burn injuries require medical attention.

China dominated the market for drainage bottles in Asia Pacific with the largest revenue share in 2020. The market for drainage bottles in China is expected to witness considerable growth over the forecast period owing to the rising geriatric population. For instance, according to the 2020 census estimates, there are about 264 million (18.7%) people in China in the age group of 60 and over. The elderly population is forecast to surge up to 300 million by 2025 and over 400 million by 2033. Older people are more susceptible to developing chronic wounds, as they are constituted to a maximum population suffering from chronic illnesses. Moreover, according to various studies conducted in China, around 100 million patients require wound care every year, and around 30 million out of these are skin wounds. The number of wound care centers in China has increased from 16 in 2010 to 357 in 2019. Furthermore, in December 2019, the National Health Commission of China released a notice for promoting the management of diagnosis and treatment of chronic skin wounds. This system includes setting up wound treatment specialty departments and training of specialized doctors & nurses. Such developments will add to market growth. In China, more than 95% of the residents have social health insurance, which covers access to all primary healthcare institutions and public hospitals, including some private hospitals. Thus, the increasing prevalence of chronic wounds, government initiatives, and improvements in healthcare facilities are expected to drive the market in China.

