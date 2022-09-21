Sorting Machines Market Segments by Application 2028

Sorting Machines Industry Overview

The global sorting machines market was valued at USD 3.81 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% over the forecast period.

The growing pharmaceutical industry across the globe is beneficial for the market owing to its application in sorting capsules and tablets according to their weight, size, and shape to maintain quality and accuracy in production. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the operations of various end-use industries, such as mining, tobacco processing, and plastic, were closed, which impacted the product demand. However, the food and pharmaceutical industries were operating during the lockdown, resulting in the increased product demand from these industries during the pandemic, as it reduces the requirement of labor and speeds up the production process.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Sorting Machines Market

In the U.S., the COVID-19 virus spread rapidly in 2020 resulting in a nationwide lockdown with limited or temporarily closed operations in various factories and manufacturing units, adversely impacting the product demand in 2020. However, the factories, production units, and offices have re-opened in 2021, with the rapid growth of the vaccination drive in the country. The reopening of end-use industries is expected to boost the demand over the forecast period. The rising initiatives by the government and related regulatory bodies for retaining strict standards for food quality are expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

Automation is one of the important factors, which propels the growth of the market in the food & beverage industry. The companies involved in the global food processing equipment strengthen their position with strong R&D capabilities, which helps them to opt for innovative and advanced processing mechanisms offering fast, error-free, and quality products as per standards. Market players are required to invest in R&D to manufacture machines using advanced technology, which increases the initial cost. Though sorting machines improve product quality, maximize yield, and identify better aspects of processing operations, their high initial cost can be restrictive for some potential end-users with controlled budgets, especially in developing economies.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Advanced Interior Materials Industry Research Reports.

Wires And Cables Market : The global wires and cables market size was estimated at USD 183.14 billion in 2020. It is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% from 2021 to 2028.

The global wires and cables market size was estimated at USD 183.14 billion in 2020. It is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% from 2021 to 2028. Facade Market: The global facade market size was valued at USD 217.9 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% from 2021 to 2028.

Market Share Insights

October 2020: Key Technology launched a digital sorter named VERYX BioPrint.

Key Technology launched a digital sorter named VERYX BioPrint. May 2020: TOMRA launched a new optical sorting machine named TOMRA 3C, which achieves extraordinary sorting efficiencies and product yields.

TOMRA launched a new optical sorting machine named TOMRA 3C, which achieves extraordinary sorting efficiencies and product yields. January 2019: FSSAI declared its focus on imposing new food quality standards that were set in 2018 and notified 27 new regulations for food standards.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the global sorting machines market include:

TOMRA

BarcoVision

Daewon GSE

BT-Wolfgang Binder

Bühler Sortex

Sesotec

Raytec Vision

Concept Engineers

Key Technology

Satake Corp.

CP Global

National Recovery Technologies

GREEFA

Allgaier Werke

Cimbria

Order a free sample PDF of the Sorting Machines Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.