U.S. Chalk Reel And Line Market Share by Application 2028

U.S. Chalk Reel And Line Industry Overview

The U.S. chalk reel and line market size was estimated at USD 36.2 million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Rising government investment in the development of safe roads, owing to rapidly increasing road accidents and stringent transport regulations in the U.S. are the factors likely to fuel the market growth. The market is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period owing to its widespread usage in the construction, carpentry, and metallurgy industries. An increase in the number of construction and infrastructural development activities in the country is expected to open new growth opportunities for the chalk reel and line market.

The U.S. was one of the worst affected countries due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The country witnessed a peak of 2.5 hundred thousand COVID-19 cases per day. The threat of the spread of infections during the pandemic led to a slowdown in repair and renovation activities in U.S. households, thus impacting the demand for chalk reel and line products.

In addition, the global pandemic outbreak led to the global supply chain disruption which in turn led to a short-lived supply shortage of construction and furniture materials. As a result, it further slowed down the new constructions as well as the repair and renovation activities in the U.S. thus restricting the chalk reel and line market growth during the pandemic.

However, post-pandemic the market in the U.S. is expected to exhibit growth owing to the increasing investments in the construction of non-residential buildings and infrastructure. The rising number of offices, healthcare facilities, educational institutions, recreation centers, communication networks, streets, sewage and waste disposal, and religious places is likely to propel the product demand.

The growth of the renovation industry is expected to be driven by factors such as aging infrastructure, high per capita income, and the availability of various customization options in homebuilding. The renovation industry primarily involves activities such as alteration, conversion, modernization, improvement, replacement, and repair of a particular structure, thus exhibiting a high growth potential.

Marking systems are an integral part of maintenance and safety norms on highways as they help drivers and pedestrians in terms of better navigation and differentiation between driveways and walkways. In addition, marking systems are widely used in public places for demarcating different lanes for men, women, children, the physically disabled, and the elderly population.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the U.S. chalk reel and line market include:

Keson

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

DeWalt

Irwin Tools

Apex Tool Group, LLC.

Tajima Tool Corp.

CE Tools

H. Hanson Company

Milwaukee Tool

US. Tape

