Increasing Penetration of Products in Medical Devices and Equipment Is Driving the Porous Ceramic Market Growth by 2028

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Sep 21, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Porous Ceramic Industry Overview

The global porous ceramic market size was valued at USD 5.98 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4% from 2021 to 2028. The growing demand for filtration products coupled with the increasing penetration of products in medical devices and equipment is driving the market growth. The rising demand for high-quality and functional safety in medical devices and equipment to meet stringent approval standards and withstand challenges in healthcare practices has augmented the need for reliable materials, such as porous ceramics. Thus, wide product usage in the medical devices industry is anticipated to augment the market growth over the forecast period. The U.S. is a prominent producer and consumer of the market.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restraints, and growth of the Global Porous Ceramic market

High-purity porous ceramics find a broad spectrum of applications in microelectronics including piezoelectric devices, custom electronic components, and substrates. The growing demand for electronic devices coupled with the ongoing technological advancements in the U.S. is projected to propel market growth over the forecast period.

The U.S. offers an advanced network of electronics and semiconductors manufacturing clusters. Factors, such as a strong business & technical environment, stringent intellectual property rights regime to protect patents & trademarks, and favorable programs, are augmenting investments in the U.S. electronics and semiconductor industry, thus benefitting market growth.

For instance, in March 2021, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced a funding of USD 54 million for microelectronics research to power next-generation technologies. According to DOE, the COVID-19 pandemic pointed out the vulnerable & unsecured supply chains and the lack of domestic semiconductor manufacturing in the U.S. This investment is expected to propel semiconductor manufacturing in the country and positively influence the market growth over the forecast period.

The upward growth trajectory, however, faces the restraint of high product costs. The cost involved in the manufacturing process is high owing to the high material & processing costs coupled with high initial investments, which further add to the product cost. Rising prices of alumina restrict their use and impact market growth.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Specialty Glass, Ceramic & Fiber Industry Research Reports.

Ceramics Market – The global ceramics market size was valued at USD 247.4 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% from 2021 to 2028.

Advanced Ceramics Market – The global advanced ceramics market size was valued at USD 103.79 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0% from 2022 to 2030.

Porous Ceramic Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global porous ceramic market on the basis of raw material, product, application, and region:

Porous Ceramic Raw Material Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Alumina Ceramics

Titanate Ceramics

Zirconate Ceramics

Ferrite Ceramics

Aluminum Nitride

Others

Porous Ceramic Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Filtration

Insulation

High-purity Materials

Structural Components

Others

Porous Ceramic Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Automotive

Medical

Electronics & Semiconductors

Energy & Power

Industrial

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Porous Ceramic Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Market Share Insights:

May 2019: Kyocera Corp. announced the acquisition of advanced ceramics business operations of Friatec GmbH by Kyocera Fineceramics GmbH. The acquisition is projected to help Kyocera Corp. to provide better services to its customers through local production and sales.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Porous Ceramic market include

Applied Materials, Inc.

CoorsTek, Inc.

Innovacera

KeraNor AS

Kyocera Corp.

Morgan Advanced Materials

NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd.

Nishimura Advanced Ceramics Co., Ltd.

Porvair plc

STC Superior Technical Ceramics

Toto Ltd.

Order a free sample PDF of the Porous Ceramic Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.