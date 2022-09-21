Non-Disruptive Testing and Inspection Market latest Analysis and Growth Forecast By 2030

Posted on 2022-09-21 by in Advertising // 0 Comments

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Sep-21 — /EPR Network/ — The global non-disruptive testing and inspection market size was valued at USD 8.09 billion in 2020, which is expected to reach USD 14.22 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period (2021-2027). Non-destructive testing and inspection are the methods that are used to examine an object, material, or system without impairing its future usefulness; it is generally applied to the non-medical investigation of material integrity. It is the process of inspecting, testing, or evaluating material components or assemblies for discontinuities or differences in characteristics without destroying the serviceability of the part of a system.

Request for a sample report here: https://www.marketstatsville.com/request-sample/non-disruptive-testing-and-inspection-market

Factors Affecting the Non-Disruptive Testing and Inspection Market Over the Forecast Period:

  • With the increasing complexity in the non-disruptive testing and inspection market, there is a lack of skilled professionals and rising amendments in the rules and regulations of the government to outsource the non-disruptive testing operations to other parties.
  • With changes in rules and regulations in the government policies to protect their infrastructure and prevent catastrophic failure that may cause significant reputational and financial losses to the company.
  • Improvements in the techniques and procedure have ensured deviation-free fault detection and have decreased the complexity of testing procedures considerably.
  • There is high adoption of IoT devices, and the increasing need to assess the health of aging assets also propels the growth of the non-disruptive testing and inspection market.

Impact of COVID-19 on Non-Disruptive Testing and Inspection Market:

The COVID-19 pandemic harmed the growth of the non-disruptive testing and inspection market. The sales of non-disruptive testing and inspection equipment and service have declined significantly across several verticals, such as the oil & gas industry, which is expected to witness a downfall of 10-15% in 2020. The halt on the new oil & gas exploration projects, decline in demand for crude oil, and a temporary shutdown of manufacturing facilities, especially during April-May 2020, will lead to the non-disruptive testing and inspection market’s downfall in 2020.

You Can Purchase Complete Report: https://www.marketstatsville.com/buy-now/non-disruptive-testing-and-inspection-market?opt=2950

Scope of the Report

The report outlines the study of the non-disruptive testing and inspection market based on technique, method, service, and end-user.

Based on technique, the non-disruptive testing and inspection market is segmented into –

  • Visual Testing
    • Unaided Visual Inspection
    • Aided Visual Inspection
  • Magnetic Particle Testing
  • Liquid Penetrant Testing
  • Eddy-Current Testing
    • Alternating Current Field Measurement
    • Remote-Field Testing
    • Eddy-Current Array
  • Ultrasonic Testing
    • Straight Beam Testing
    • Angle Beam Testing
    • Immersion Testing
    • Guide Wave Testing
    • Phased Array Testing
    • Time-of-Flight Diffraction
  • Radiographic Testing
    • X-Ray Testing
    • Gamma Ray Testing
    • Film Radiography
    • Direct Radiography
    • Computed Radiography
  • Acoustic Emission Testing
  • Others

Based on method, the non-disruptive testing and inspection market is segmented into-

  • Visual Inspection
  • Surface Inspection
  • Volumetric Inspection
  • Others

Based on service, the non-disruptive testing and inspection market is segmented into-

  • Inspection Services
  • Equipment Rental Services
  • Calibration Services
  • Training Services

Based on end-user, the non-disruptive testing and inspection market is segmented into-

  • Manufacturing
  • Oil & Gas
  • Aerospace
  • Public Infrastructure
  • Automotive
  • Power Generation
  • Others (Marine)

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of figures, Chart, etc: https://www.marketstatsville.com/table-of-content/non-disruptive-testing-and-inspection-market

Non-Disruptive Testing and Inspection Market: Regional Outlook

The non-disruptive testing and inspection market has been segmented into five geographical regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, Europe, and the Middle East, and Africa. In 2020, Asia Pacific held the largest share in the global non-disruptive testing and inspection market, followed by Europe. Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to project the highest CAGR in the global market over the forecast period.

Key Global Non-Disruptive Testing and Inspection Market Competitors Includes –

The non-disruptive testing and inspection market has a presence of a few small players across the globe. The key non-disruptive testing and inspection market players operating in the global market include –

  • Acuren
  • Ashtead Technology
  • Bosello High Technology Srl
  • Cygnus Instruments Ltd.
  • Eddyfi
  • Fischer Technology Inc.
  • General Electric Company
  • LynX Inspection
  • Magnaflux
  • MISTRAS Group
  • NDT Global GmbH
  • Nikon Metrology
  • Olympus Corporation
  • Sonatest
  • T.D. Williamson Inc.
  • YXLON International
  • Zetec, Inc.

The non-disruptive testing and inspection market report thoroughly analyze macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of the segmental/regional outlook with the market players’ presence in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs.

Non-Disruptive Testing and Inspection Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

  • Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis
  • Market Size of 10 years
  • Pricing Analysis
  • Supply & Demand Analysis
  • Product Life Cycle Analysis
  • Porter’s Five Forces & Value Chain Analysis
  • Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis
  • PEST Analysis
  • Market and Forecast Factor Analysis
  • Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends
  • Conclusion & Recommendation
  • Regulatory Landscape
  • Patent Analysis
  • Competition Landscape
  • 15+ Company Profiles

Non-Disruptive Testing and Inspection Market Regional Analysis Includes:

  • North America (US, Canada, Mexico)
  • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)
  • Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)
  • Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)
  • The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA

Non-Disruptive Testing and Inspection Market: Target Audience

  • Technology Investors
  • Research/Consultancy firms
  • Government Bodies
  • Service Providers
  • Information Technology (IT) developers
  • Consulting service providers
  • Technology Providers
  • System integrators

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution