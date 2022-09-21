Specialty Carbon Black Market Growth, Trends and Value Chain 2022-2030

Request for a sample report here: https://www.marketstatsville.com/request-sample/specialty-carbon-black-market

Global Specialty Carbon Black Market Dynamics

The demand for specialty carbon black for the conductive packaging, film and sheet, fibers, moldings, pipes, and semi-conductive cables has been gaining traction over the last few years. The implantation of smart materials such as conductive specialty carbon black in the building & construction activities is expected to create lucrative growth for specialty carbon black in the upcoming years.

The specialty carbon black is used in industrial and automotive applications for painting and coatings to provide UV protection, conductivity, and pigmentation to the end products acts as a reinforcing agent. The positive outlook of the automotive and industrial activities is expected to boost the demand for specialty carbon black. In recent years, consumer buying behavior is shifted towards corrosion resistance, flexibility, high durability, and low maintenance of the product, especially in automotive and consumer electronics. In the era of perfection and quality, specialty carbon black is acts as a catalyst to enhance the product quality to the desired level. According to consumer preference, the increasing concern towards product development is expected to support the specialty carbon black market’s growth.

During the COVID 19 pandemic, the global specialty carbon black market has witnessed a substantial supply-demand gap, which results in a drop in overall sales. End-use industries are going through huge setbacks that affect the demand for specialty carbon black.

By Type Outlook ( Sales/Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2027 )

Granules Form

Powder Form

By End-User Outlook ( Sales/Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2027 )

Printing & Packaging

Automotive & Transportation

Consumer Electronics

Building & Construction

Industrial

Others

By Application Outlook ( Sales/Revenue, 2017 – 2027, USD Million )

Coatings

UV Protection

Plastics

Pigmentation

Toners

Polymers

Others

By Region Outlook ( Sales/Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2027 )

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

US, Canada, Mexico South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America )

Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America Europe ( Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe )

Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific ( China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific The Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )

Specialty Carbon Black Market Regional Lookout

The global specialty carbon black market has been segmented into five geographical regions: North America, Asia Pacific, South America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2019, Asia Pacific was estimated to hold a dominating position in the global market in which China is the leading consumer, among others, followed by India and ASEAN countries. The emerging positive march of the automotive, packaging, and consumer electronics industry in the Asia Pacific fuel the demand for specialty carbon black. Developing nations such as Indonesia, India, and China are estimated to witness promising growth in the upcoming years due to government initiatives to boost industrial activities. North America, followed by Europe, is expected to hold a considerable share and is anticipated to witness a moderate growth rate in the future.

Specialty Carbon Black Market Competitive Landscape

The key specialty carbon black manufacturers in the market include Cabot Corporation, Continental Carbon Company, Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt. Ltd., Orion Engineered Carbons GmbH, and Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd.

Other leading companies in the Specialty Carbon Black market are Continental Carbon Company, Omsk Carbon Group, Zaozhuang Xinyuan Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Asia Carbon Industries Inc., Sid Richardson Carbon & Energy Co., and Philips Carbon Black. Most manufacturers focus on strengthening the distributors’ network, which caters to the increasing demand for specialty carbon black. Though the demand for specialty carbon black is gaining traction, complying with stringent regulations is a real threat for the manufacturers.

The specialty carbon black market report provides a thorough analysis of macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of the segmental/regional outlook with the market players’ presence in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs from industry participants and industry experts across the value chain.

