Estradiol Market : Rising Demand and Future Scope till by 2030

Factors Affecting the Estradiol Industry over the Forecast Period:

The sedentary lifestyle is leading to the rising number of women’s health-related disorders across the globe; therefore, considerable growth in the estradiol market can be expected over the forecast period. Moreover, the rising medical tourism in Singapore, India contributes to the growth of the estradiol market in the Asia Pacific.

However, the side effects of estradiol drugs, such as anxiety, abdominal cramping, breast enlargement, freckles on facial skin, bloating, and bleeding, may restrain the growth of estradiol drugs globally market over the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19 on Estradiol Market:

The COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically affected the global sales of the estradiol market. The new diagnosis of indications has seen a decline, backed by the decline in hospital visits amidst the widespread COVID-19 across the globe. However, a certain downfall was covered by the regular sales of the already prescribed estradiol drugs. Therefore, a moderate downfall can be estimated in the estradiol market value in 2020.

Scope of the Report

The report outlines the global estradiol market study based on type, route of administration, indication, and application.

The estradiol market has been segmented based on type –

α-Estradiol

β-Estradiol

The estradiol market has been segmented based on the route of administration –

Oral

Injectable

Topical

Transdermal

The estradiol market has been segmented based on indication –

Estrogen Deficiency

Metastatic Breast Cancer (MBC)

Atrophic Vaginitis

Postmenopausal Osteoporosis (PMO)

Others

The estradiol market has been segmented based on application –

Pharmaceutical

Biological Research

Others

Estradiol Market: Regional Outlook

Based on the region, the global estradiol market has been segmented into five geographical regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2020, North America held the largest share in the estradiol market, followed by the Asia Pacific and Europe. North America is expected to retain its dominant position over the forecast period. Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to project the highest CAGR globally over the forecast period.

Key Global Estradiol Market Competitors Includes –

The estradiol market has a presence of a few market players across the globe. The key estradiol market players operating in the global market are –

Bayer AG

Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech

Jiangxi Yuneng Pharmaceuticals

Lupin

Merck KGaA

Mylan NV

Nanjing Habo Medical Technology Co.

Novartis International AG

Pharmacia & Upjohn

Shanghai Lianlu Industry Co. Ltd.

Symbiotech Pharma

Valdepharm

Wuhan Dongkangyuan Technology Co. Ltd.

Zhejiang Ruiyang Pharm.

The estradiol tools market report provides a thorough analysis of macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of the segmental/regional outlook with the market players’ presence in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs.

Estradiol Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis

Market Size of 10 years

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Product Life Cycle Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces & Value Chain Analysis

Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis

PEST Analysis

Market and Forecast Factor Analysis

Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends

Conclusion & Recommendation

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

Estradiol Market Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA

Estradiol Market: Target Audience