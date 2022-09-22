Cellular Health Screening Market Analysis, Size, Share and Forecast Report to 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Sept 22, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Cellular Health Screening Industry Overview

The global cellular health screening market size was valued at USD 2.22 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% from 2021 to 2028.

Cellular health screening facilitates easy and rapid understanding of one’s health at a cellular level. This technology helps in identifying areas that need immediate support and enables professionals to develop an individualized plan to achieve effective results. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, market players witnessed a decline in their sales and base testing volume. Moreover, the supply chain is disrupted due to governmental impositions and restrictions on transportation, export, and import of products, raw materials, etc. during the pandemic. This has led to a decrease in the demand; many of the organizations have diversified their product portfolios from cellular health testing line to COVID-19 molecular and antibody testing, which can equally offset the decrease in base testing volume.

Applications of home-based diagnostic tests are significantly increasing globally. Public awareness campaigns aimed at identifying the symptoms of chronic diseases and ways to prevent them play an important role in controlling the spread of the disease. Thus, increased patient awareness has led to high demand for cellular health screening kits and services. The use of these devices also eliminates the need to wait for deciphering test results as well as aids in optimization of timely treatment decision, improves the efficacy of care provided, and significantly reduces diagnosis cost, especially in resource-constrained settings where laboratory infrastructure is weak.

Several research studies are indicative of the correlation between cancers and telomere length. Telomere shortening as a tumor suppressor proves to be a major factor in aggravated forms of cancer. Although it has been established that the length of telomeres is influenced by a variety of factors, such as infections, inflammation, and stress, these factors, particularly inflammation, resulting in oxidative stress, leading to telomere erosion.

Research supports telomere maintenance to being a major element for effects of environmental, lifestyle, and genetic issues on aging and related diseases. Therefore, the rate of telomere change facilitates a vital understanding of biological aging and genetic diseases. Furthermore, a decline of telomere length has been linked to age-related pathological issues, including Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs), cancer, and reduced immune function. Thus, with the rising incidence of chronic diseases, the demand for cellular health screening is likely to increase in the coming years.

The rising number of programs by various organizations aimed at increasing awareness about preventive healthcare-based testing products and services will also augment market growth. Furthermore, collaborations, such as those undertaken by the CDC, National Cervical Cancer Coalition, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF), WHO, and others, for cervical cancer screening are expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period. In addition, major market players are undertaking initiatives to increase awareness about cervical and vaginal cancer screening.

Cellular Health Screening Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global cellular health screening market on the basis of test type, sample test, collection sites, and region:

Cellular Health Screening Test Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Single Test Panels

Multi-test Panels

Cellular Health Screening Sample Test Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Blood

Saliva

Serum

Urine

Cellular Health Screening Collection Sites Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Home

Office

Hospital

Diagnostic Labs

Cellular Health Screening Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Cellular Health Screening market include

Telomere Diagnostics

SpectraCell Laboratories

Life Length

Repeat Diagnostics, Inc.

Cell Science Systems Corp.

Quest Diagnostics

LabCorp Holdings

OPKO

Genova Diagnostics

Immunodiagnostik AG

DNA Labs

