Pelvic Floor Electric Stimulator Market Competitive Landscape and Forecast Report to 2028

Pelvic Floor Electric Stimulator Industry Overview

The global pelvic floor electric stimulator market size was valued at USD 180.92 million in 2020. It is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% from 2021 to 2028 to reach USD 427.15 million by 2028.

The high prevalence of urinary incontinence, increasing awareness initiatives by various government and non-profit organizations, and the rising technological advancements, are the most significant growth drivers for this market. Factors such as the rising prevalence of neurodegenerative disorders, growing geriatric population, rising demand for home healthcare, and increasing use of medical sensors in various treatments are further expected to boost the market growth. The rapid rise in the geriatric population at higher risk of urinary incontinence is also one of the key factors responsible for the increasing demand for pelvic floor electric stimulators.

The pelvic floor electric stimulator provides neuromuscular electrical stimulation through the pelvic floor for strengthening pelvic floor muscles. It is delivered generally by anal or vaginal probes connected to an external pulse generator. The method of pelvic floor electric stimulation varies according to various parameters such as stimulus frequency (Hz), amplitude (mA) and stimulus intensity, number of treatment days in a week, length of each treatment session, location, and clinic or home settings. This device is recommended for patients suffering from urologic disorders, such as urinary retention, cystitis, benign prostatic hyperplasia, and kidney stones. Doctors majorly recommend this product to the patient suffering from urinary issues.

As per the American Society of Nephrology, urologic diseases are the third most common concern among the geriatric population, and these account for approximately around 47.0% of physician visits. Similarly, according to Phoenix Physical Therapy, 200 million people are affected by urinary incontinence worldwide. Moreover, the rising elderly population in the Asia Pacific region, especially in countries such as Japan, India, and China, is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. As per the estimations reported by the World Bank, in 2019, more than 28.0% of the population in Japan is over the age of 65 years. Thus, an increasing number of patients suffering from urinary incontinence is anticipated to surge the demand for pelvic floor electric stimulators, thus contributing to the market growth over the forecast period.

Furthermore, initiatives for increasing awareness by various government and nonprofit organizations are anticipated to boost the market growth. For instance, the Australian government has launched the Continence Aids Payment Scheme (CAPS). This scheme supports patients suffering from permanent or severe incontinence problems with their incontinence needs. They also launched National Continence Management Program which aims to raise awareness regarding various bowel and bladder health problems.

Additionally, professionals, such as urogynecologists, urologists, gynecologists, nurses, and other professional organizations have actively participated to promote awareness of continence in all care settings. For instance, the International Continence Society (ICS) established the Continence Promotion Committee (CPC) to promote education, services, and public awareness programs about incontinence across the world. Thus, a growing number of awareness programs, regarding urinary diseases and the rising prevalence of Urinary Incontinence (UI), by various government and non-profit organizations are some of the factors driving the market growth.

Countries such as the U.S. and Canada have witnessed a high prevalence of urinary incontinence among the elderly population. In this region, UI has a high prevalence rate and is discussed more openly in media, newspapers, and television commercials. According to the American Academy of Family Physicians (2016), more than 250,000 BPH-related surgical procedures are performed in the U.S. every year. This condition may occur due to trauma or injury to the penis, urethra, or bladder and is associated with pregnancy. Similarly, according to the Canadian Urological Association in 2017, bladder cancer is the fifth most common type of cancer in Canada. These factors are expected to boost the demand for pelvic floor electric stimulators in these countries.

The rising prevalence of hypertension and diabetes is one of the major factors for the increasing prevalence of urinary incontinence, which in turn is driving the market growth. According to the report published by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2019, around 1.13 billion people worldwide have hypertension. Diabetes is the primary cause of advanced renal failure, followed by hypertension, which is estimated to affect around 1.0 billion individuals globally. Thus, an increasing number of patients suffering from end-stage renal diseases is anticipated to surge the demand for pelvic floor electric stimulators, thereby boosting market growth over the forecast period.

Pelvic Floor Electric Stimulator Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global pelvic floor electric stimulator market based on application and region:

Pelvic Floor Electric Stimulators Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Urinary Incontinence

Neurodegenerative Diseases

Sexual Dysfunction

Pelvic Floor Electric Stimulators Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Pelvic Floor Electric Stimulator market include

Zynex Inc.

TensCare Ltd.

Verity Medical Ltd.

InControl Medical

The Prometheus Group

Laborie, Inc.

ActivLife Technologies

Athena Feminine Technologies

Atlantic Therapeutics

Renovia Inc.

