Wound Irrigation Systems Market to Gain Substantial Growth During the Forecast Period 2022-2028

Wound Irrigation Systems Industry Overview

The global wound irrigation systems market size was valued at USD 283.45 million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% from 2021 to 2028.

The demand for wound irrigation systems is on the rise owing to technological advancements, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and the rising number of surgical procedures. The rising prevalence of chronic and acute wounds and the introduction of advanced products are the major factors anticipated to drive the market. For instance, in February 2017, Centurion Medical Products launched a wound irrigation system IRIG-8 for acute wound management in the emergency room. This system rapidly delivers irrigation solutions in high volumes to acute wounds with constant pressure. Such technological advancements are anticipated to propel the market growth over the forecast period.

Moreover, the high prevalence rate of diabetic foot ulcers is anticipated to drive the market. For instance, as per the article published by the Cochrane UK, in 2017, venous leg ulcers were the most common type of leg ulcers in the U.K. and around 1.0% of the population and 3.0% of the people aged 80 years and above suffered from venous leg ulcers. Therefore, such factors are anticipated to positively impact the wound irrigation system market growth over the forecast period.

Globally, the number of surgeries is increasing owing to which the incidence rate of surgical site infection is also anticipated to rise. According to a report published by the Health Research Educational Trust (HRET) in 2018, around 15.0 million surgeries are performed in the U.S. every year and approximately 2.0% to 5.0% of patients develop surgical site infection. Wound irrigation system allows a steady flow of solutions across the open wound surface, which provides better hydration of deep surgical site and wounds. The system also allows precise removal of cellular debris and surface pathogens from the wound exudates. As wound irrigation system allows rapid healing of surgical site infection, thus the rising number of surgical procedures is anticipated to surge the demand for wound irrigation system, thereby propelling the market growth.

The rising cases of traumatic events and road accidents are also one of the major reasons for market growth. For instance, as per the American Association for the Surgery of Trauma, in 2017, around 1.2 million people died from road accidents across the globe, which is around 3,242 people per day. Such cases are expected to surge the demand for rapid wound healing products.

The global increase in the incidence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, cancer, and other autoimmune diseases, is anticipated to fuel the market growth. Factors such as antimicrobial resistance, adoption of unhealthy and sedentary lifestyles, alcohol consumption, and smoking are some of the major factors contributing to the rise in the prevalence of non-communicable diseases. According to the National Diabetes Statistic Report 2017, published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 100.0 million people in the U.S. were living with diabetes or prediabetes. In addition, the WHO reported that in 2016, approximately 1.6 million deaths globally were directly caused due to diabetes. Therefore, such factors are expected to surge the demand for the product, thereby propelling the market growth.

Wound Irrigation Systems Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global wound irrigation system market on the basis of the product, application, and region:

Wound Irrigation System Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Manual

Battery-operated

Wound Irrigation System Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Chronic Wounds

Burns

Surgical Wounds

Traumatic Wounds

Wound Irrigation System Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Wound Irrigation Systems market include

Zimmer Biomet

Stryker Corporation

Centurion Medical Products

BSN Medical

Cooper Surgical Inc.

R. Bard, Inc.

Bionix

Westmed, Inc.

