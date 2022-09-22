Campland on the Bay Is a Family-Friendly RV Resort

San Diego, CA, 2022-Sep-22 — /EPR Network/ — Campland on the Bay is pleased to announce that they are a family-friendly RV resort offering affordable vacation options. Families can book an RV site for a weekend or longer, giving them access to all the amenities for an enjoyable getaway.

Campland on the Bay offers an extensive RV resort with plenty of room for recreational vehicles of all sizes. Tents are also welcome at the resort. Visitors to the resort will access various activities and amenities to ensure everyone can find something they enjoy. Guests can enjoy swimming pools and spas, bicycle rentals, hiking, basketball courts, an ice cream parlor, a cantina and bar, a playground, a horseshoe court, and more. Laundry facilities, a market, and a beach are also available.

Campland on the Bay aims to offer an affordable family vacation destination close to home. It’s the ideal location to escape daily stress without traveling far. The resort has earned many awards, making it an excellent choice for families.

Anyone interested in learning about the family-friendly RV resort can find out more by visiting the Campland on the Bay website or calling 1-800-422-9386.

