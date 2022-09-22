Urometer Market expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Urometer Industry Overview

The global urometer market size was valued at USD 427.7 million in 2020 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% from 2021 to 2028.

The increasing prevalence of urological disorders, such as urinary retention, cystitis, benign prostatic hyperplasia, urinary incontinence, and kidney stones, which lead to bladder dysfunction, is one of the major factors anticipated to drive the market growth. In addition, the rising geriatric population, increasing initiatives by various nonprofit organizations, and demand for home healthcare facilities are further driving the market growth. Urinary Incontinence (UI) is one of the major medical conditions, in which, urometers play a major part in collecting urine, especially in patients with restricted mobility and bedbound patients. UI is an extremely common condition across the world.

It can be due to factors, such as coughing, sneezing, and pregnancy, childbirth, and other conditions, such as obesity. Moreover, patients affected with spinal cord injury or disease, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, cerebrovascular accident, or enlarged prostate also suffer from long-term urinary retention and thus, require urometer system. For instance, the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases states that in men between the age group of 40 and 83 years, urinary retention incidence is 4.5 to 6.8 per 1,000 men; while, in men in the 70s, it increases to 100 per 1,000 men. In men aged above 80 years, the incidence of acute urinary retention was 300 per 1,000 men.

Furthermore, women are more prone to UI due to menopause, pregnancy, and hormonal changes. According to a study published in NCBI, the prevalence of urinary incontinence in pregnant women ranges from 32% to 64%. Therefore, the rising incidence of urological dysfunctions and related surgeries has surged the demand for urinary drainage bags with urometer systems for post-operative convenience. This factor is likely to positively impact the market growth over the forecast period.

The increasing geriatric population base is another major factor accelerating the market growth. According to the WHO, urinary incontinence is a highly prevalent condition in older people, aged 60 years and over. The common types of urinary incontinence in older people are stress and urge incontinence. As per the same source, the global population of the age group 65 years and above is expected to rise from 7.0% in 2000 to 16.0% in 2050. The aging population is more prone to acquire bladder control difficulties, such as urine incontinence, leakage, Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD), or retention.

Moreover, urinary retention is also more common in aged individuals owing to bladder neck blockage, neurological problems, and posterior urethral stricture. For instance, as per the American Society of Nephrology, urologic diseases are the 3rd most common complaints by the geriatric population, and these account for approximately 47.0% of the physician visits.

The incidence of CKD is also increasing with the growing elderly population worldwide. For instance, as per the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) and National Kidney Foundation, about 57.3% of the total patients in the U.S. receiving treatment for kidney failure are men. According to the National Kidney Foundation, globally, 10% of the population is suffering from CKDs, and millions of people die each year as they do not have access to affordable treatment. Thus, due to the growing geriatric population, the need for urinary bags with urometer is also increasing, thus boosting the market growth.

Urinary Catheters Market : The global urinary catheters market size was valued at USD 5.03 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.39% from 2022 to 2030.

